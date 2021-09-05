No. 3 Iowa Hockey Finds Success In Boston





Iowa field hockey maintained its undefeated record with shutout wins over New Hampshire and Boston this weekend.

Jeff Sigmund The Iowa Hawkeyes and North Carolina Tar Heels compete for the ball in the Iowa v North Carolina hockey game on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tar Heels 3-1.

After a win over No. 1 North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, hockey from Iowa headed to the East Coast this weekend with high hopes. And the Hawkeyes maintained their undefeated record with two shutout wins against New Hampshire and Boston. Against New Hampshire Friday, the Hawkeyes got off to a fast start when junior midfielder Esme Gibson found the back of the net just four minutes into the game. From then on, Iowa continued the goal difference, scoring a total of three goals in 32 minutes to keep the nil, 3-0, victory over the Wildcats.



Our backfield and goalkeeping were fantastic today, said Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci in a Saturday release. They organized well and came up with some big tackles to keep the shutout. The Hawkeyes continue their momentum in Sunday’s game against Boston University. Iowa tore down the Terrier defense in the 26th minute when senior midfielder Lokke Stribos scored from a penalty corner. The Hawkeyes came alive in the second half, scoring three more goals to go on their way to a 4-0 win. Today was a total team effort, Cellucci said in a release on Sunday. It was fantastic to have four different goalscorers and to score in different ways. The backfield was excellent and handled a lot of pressure from the BU with a lot of balance. BIG PHOTO The Hawkeyes are still undefeated as Iowa started the fall 2021 season 4-0 with victories over then-No. 11 Wake Forest, then-No. 1 North Carolina, New Hampshire and Boston. Iowa, the nation’s third-ranked team, is in first place in the Big Ten standings with unbeaten Michigan. The Wolverines are currently ranked #2 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll. DEFENSIVE Dominance In two games this weekend, Iowa allowed only five shots. After some shaky moments in the backfield in the opening weekend of Iowas, the Hawkeye defense conceded four goals in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Hawkeyes put down the Wildcats and Terriers. Both opponents only got one penalty corner each against Iowa. HAWKEYES KEEP SHARING THE ROCK After Iowa let five different players score a goal last weekend, the Hawkeyes continued to share the rock in Boston. This weekend, six different Hawkeyes found the back of the net, including a goal from Stribos in every game. Senior forward Leah Zellner and fifth-year senior midfielder Nikki Freeman scored their first goals of the season, while senior forward Ciara Smith, fifth-year senior midfielder Ellie Holley and Gibson recorded their point totals. Six different Hawkeyes also set goals for their teammates this weekend, including freshman forward Annika Herbine, her first-ever collegiate assist in the Black and Gold against Boston. NEXT ONE The Hawkeyes will host two more non-conference opponents at Grant Field next weekend. Iowa takes on Ohio on Friday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. against Saint Louis

