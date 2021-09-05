Toronto Blue Jays win Oakland Athletics in biggest series of season





They hadn’t swept in over a month. They hadn’t won a series in 28 days against a team of more than .500 teams. The Blue Jay bats were silent. The chances for the playoffs were falling. Then they played the Oakland Athletics. In a weekend where almost everything went well, Sunday was a highlight for the Blue Jays. Grand Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hits, Marcus Semien homers, an offensive blast and a dominant start from Robbie Ray, for the record. Most importantly, Sunday was a win, ending a sweep in Toronto’s biggest run of the season to date. “It’s not often we had everything clicked at the same time,” manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game. “For this series it was.” Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lifted his gauntlet to acknowledge the rightfield fans who shouted “we love you, Lourdes” as he returned to his defensive position on the first of the third. The cheers came half an inning after Gurriel opened the ballgame with his final clutch hit. The Rogers Center crowd erupted as the ball hit the Sobeys backboard in right field and bounced into the outfield when Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette broke off their respective bases. The runners came in third while the ball still dribbled across the grass, and Gurriel rolled into third to open the scoring. Six points later, Toronto posted its third try of eight plus points of the three-game series. The offensive showcase was draped over the backdrop of the latest dominant Ray start. Ray’s arms waved with swagger as Matt Chapman slashed over a plunge slide in the first inning. Chapman nodded respectfully as Ray walked down the hill with a one-two-three opening frame. The Athletics got their first basehit in the fifth inning. “If we hit like that and we don’t give up runs, it leads to a lot of wins,” said Bichette. Ray ended after 6.2 innings pitched and gave up no runs, one basehit and struckout 10 batters at Athletics. Ray has lost no more than two runs in his last seven starts, the gems are expected. For just the second time in Ray’s last nine starts, Toronto’s attack gave him more than five runs. Fittingly, then, to cap off a weekend of team success, pitching, defending and batting all came together for a rare complete win. It’s a convergence the Jays must continue for any chance of a run in September. “It’s definitely a momentum swing in our favor,” Ray said. “Today we just closed it.” The Blue Jays won the most important series of their season on Sunday, but from now on, each new series raises the bar. “We’re very confident,” Bichette said. “But we have to keep working.”

