Non-action on cricket pitch | Deccan Herald





Long ago, when peanut oil cost Rs 2.50 per kilo, a test cricket match lasted six full days, with a day off in between to give the 22 players, umpires and spectators some rest. Then the day off fell and it became a non-stop five-day event. Enter a businessman, Kerry Packer, who introduced the 60-over format that seeped into the night. Sixty overtime? Too much, felt a couple who gave a 15+% discount and cut it down to 50 overs, now famous as one-day internationals. Even that seemed long-winded, so an edited version of 20-20 quickies was thought of. These remained all the rage because they were action-packed. However, this too was shortened. Now we have 100-ball games. Whatever the tension, cricket is a game where the majority of players engage in unproductive action. Only two of the 11 batsmen are on the field at a time and the rest will keep their cool in the dugout. Every batsman who comes in takes the watch again, including the 11th man! Keeping watch is a pure waste of time because the geographic location of the stumps remains the same. Why not mark the stumps on the field as well, such as the clearly visible fold, and save time? There are also other ways to waste time. Batsmen look for imaginary bumps on the field and spend time crushing them with the bat. Some put on their gloves after each ball, leaving the bowler and the fielders waiting. Nobody tightens the pads anymore; if not, this activity would also contribute to the wasted time. Fast bowlers are the biggest culprits. They have a long run-up before throwing the ball. For each ball, the bowler must walk to his bowling mark and back the same distance to throw the ball. During this time, not only the batsman waits, the other 10 fielders wait. When the batsman strikes, only one fielder moves to collect the ball and the rest just watch. When the ball is left untouched by the batsman, the wicketkeeper only has some work to do; ten other field players are stupid spectators. In the dugout, while the two batsmen are playing, their teammates are busy chatting. Add to that the breaks for drinks and lunch. Thank God! There is no break for a short siesta for the tired players. Can you imagine such non-action on the football or hockey or basketball court? No wonder mining mentor Dr. H Narasimhaiah always said that no developed country that values ​​time plays cricket! Still, I’m a crazy fan, that’s the irony.

