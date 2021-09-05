Virginia field hockeys 2021 season preview – The Cavalier Daily





Expectations are high for No. 8 Virginia, especially given last year’s cumulative record of 7-11 (4-7 ACC) and failure to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in the spring. Despite their disappointing performance due to a difficult schedule in 2020-2021, the Cavaliers are expected to return to form this fall. Again, the schedule presents challenges at every turn, but the seasoned Cavaliers roster is well equipped to take on their opponents and make a deep playoff run, hopefully one reminiscent of the 2019 Final Four squad, according to the ACC coaching poll finished Virginia third in the conference and so far Virginia has had mixed results losing a tough season opener to No. 16 Penn State 3-2 in overtime before beating No. 17 Delaware 3-1 on Sunday . Grid distribution The strength of the Cavaliers on this year’s roster is their experience and depth. The team is full of returning veteran defenders along the backline, including graduate students and captains Makayla Gallen and Rachel Robinson. Robinson has earned First-Team All ACC for the past two seasons. Pairs leadership and tournament pedigree should contribute to a solid defensive effort across the board. On goal, graduate goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer returns after 50 saves last season. Another holdover from the 2019 Final Four group, her savings rate of 0.744 that year was good for second place in the ACC. Expect her to remain one of the top goalkeepers in the conference and also provide mentorship to fellow Virginia goalkeepers, including senior freshman goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy. On the offensive side, last year’s top scorer, junior striker Laura Janssen, will try to pick up where she left off. Another top scorer from last year, junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci, will try to achieve success by being named to the 2021-22 U.S. Womens National Field Hockey Team. The addition of seven freshmen across various job categories only adds to the deep depth of the Cavaliers roster. Plan preview As was the case last year, Virginia has a demanding schedule to test her skills against. In 13 out of 17 games, they will face top-25 ranked teams, as determined by the NFHCA Coaches Poll. The team has already dropped the opener against Penn State, No. 16, and must find ways to beat even more lower-ranked teams to live up to their expectations. Fortunately, the Cavaliers have an easy itinerary, with 11 home games against just six away. In addition, two of the six away games will take place within state lines, facing William and Mary on September 3 and No. 18 Old Dominion on October 17. Virginia has six ACC games and 11 non-conference games. Among the conference games, a late season matchup against No. 14 Syracuse and the regular season final against No. 1 North Caroline will be vital for tournament placement. Predictions The Cavaliers have the depth, experience and overall talent to finish among the top teams in the country this season. Expect their defenses to be strong against the best the NCAA has to offer, while their balanced offensive picks up against their opponents. It’s hard to pick them as champions when the ACCs predicted the team will be in last place at 14th in the nation, but it would also be hard to calculate them. Barring any devastating injuries or COVID-19-related concerns, the Cavaliers have just as much of a chance as any other team to make another Final Four run.

