Behind Paralympics Shines: Government Push, Pvt Effort, Better Training

FOR INDIA, the Tokyo Paralympic Games, like last month’s Olympics, ended with a gold medal that added glitter to the best show ever. On Sunday, shuttler Krishna Nagar did a Neeraj Chopra, with his win in the final giving India its fifth gold medal. And with 19 medals overall, India finished 24th on the medal tally.

India’s tally was boosted by the four-medal sweep in badminton, a sport making its debut, and four more in new categories in other disciplines. However, there is more to the para-jump of a nation that had only 12 medals in all before Tokyo: tougher government pressure, timely hand-holding by private players, the growth of exclusive arenas and incentives, and the most significant, a level playing field for para- and able-bodied athletes.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil, 23, who broke three world records en route to gold, hints that his training and exposure were not much different from Indian sport’s new poster boy, Neeraj.

“In 2018, some of the ready athletes also got the chance to train in Finland with other athletes like Neeraj Chopra and that was a huge mental motivation for us. We knew we were being treated the same as the able-bodied athletes. I’ve had the opportunity to compete in Italy, France and Tunisia over the past three years and it has also made me understand the different conditions, which will also help prepare for the 2024 Olympics in Paris,” he says. .

Antil has been awarded a Rs 7 lakh prosthetic knife, equipment and biomechanics thanks to the Sports Authority of India and the NGO Go Sports Foundation.

Silver medalist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya says: Aside from facilities, governments now view the performance of ready athletes in the same way as normal athletes in terms of cash prizes and jobs. This has increased our confidence. Like Chopra, Antil was awarded Rs 6 crore from the government of Haryana for its spear gold.

In addition, the entire Indian contingent of 54 members – the largest ever at the Paralympics – was part of the central government’s flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The government has spent almost Rs 8.2 crore on para sports from 2018-19 to 2021-22, the sports minister told Lok Sabha this year.

In addition, the releases were sport specific and timely.

The Ministry of Sports funded the installation of a computerized digital target at the home of gold and bronze medal-winning shooter Avani Lekharas, in addition to the high cost of her air rifle, ammunition and accessories. Under TOPS, wheelchair silver medalist Bhavina Patel got a revamped exercise partner robot that helped her during the lockdown last year.

The results were there to be seen. Patel took the podium in a sport long dominated by the Chinese. He defeated world No. 3 Zhang Miao and won silver in the class 4 (wheelchair) women’s singles.

So many people get scared when the opponent is Chinese. By beating them, I proved that they are people too, she says after becoming the only Indian table tennis player to win an Olympic or Paralympic medal.

Public-private partnerships also played a role. GoSports Foundation has been working with swimmers since 2008 and was affiliated with 11 of the 19 swimmers for Rio 2016, continuing its work ahead of the Tokyo Games when the Ministry of Sports reached out.

They call and ask us what we have done for a particular athlete so that there is no duplication, says GoSports director Deepthi Bopaiah. So for Avani, the government provided certain training and competitions abroad, and we paid for her coaching here. For Sumit Antil we took care of his prostheses and they took care of his trips to tournaments.

This time, another private initiative, Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), got involved in supporting paraathletes – 10 of whom won medals.

And then the training became more streamlined. We used to have to book time slots to play, but now we have a dedicated professional academy with all the facilities and sports science equipment, says para-badminton head coach Gaurav Khanna of his facility in Lucknow. We can decide when to schedule the training. And then there’s the gym, steam room, ice bath, hydrotherapy… everything a professional athlete needs.

Facilities such as the SAI campus in Gandhinagar and the table tennis center in Indore are also equipped for para-athletes, with coaching methods having changed over the years.

The opening of more roads and increased incentives have led to an increase in participation. There were about 700 Para-athletics at the National Championships in 2015 and 1800 in 2019.

Ping-pong star Patel says: People didn’t know what Paralympics were before. It’s improved, but it’s not enough. There are still places where people think, yeh bechare hai. That has to change. Hum bechare nahin hai (We are not helpless). Look at what we have achieved. Our Paralympians have brought more medals than Olympians. And there is still more we can achieve.

Incidentally, India finished 48th in the number of medals in the Tokyo Olympics, with a best of seven ever, including Chopra’s gold.

Three-time Paralympic medalist Devendra Jhajharia says: We can still improve as medals have only come in in athletics, shooting, badminton and table tennis, but Tokyo has set the momentum for us.