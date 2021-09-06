UConn football coach Randy Edsall announces retirement, effective at the end of the season, after loss to FCS Holy Cross





Four years after a second stint at UConn that hasn’t gone nearly as well as the first, Randy Edsall announced on Sunday that he will be retiring at the end of this season. The announcement comes about 24 hours after the Huskies lost to Holy Cross, an FCS program, falling to 0-2 in the season. Their other loss was 45-0 to Fresno State. UConn, which did not play football last season due to COVID-19, has been 6-32 under Edsall since 2017. And that’s a far cry from the success he had his first time with the Huskies. He once led the program from Division I-AA to Division IA, now known as the FBS, becoming a regular throughout the bowling season along the way. UConn went 74-70 and reached five bowl games during that period from 1999 to 2010. Edsall, 63, left in 2011 to take over at Maryland but was fired midway through his fifth season after setting a 22-34 record with the Terrapins. In 2017 he returned to Storrs. “After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as the head football coach, I have decided to retire at the end of the season,” Edsall said in a statement. “I made a commitment to the university in 2017, but felt it would be better to make this announcement now rather than at the end of the year, to give the university enough time to prepare for the future of the football program. “All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.” Athletic Director David Benedict praised UConn’s success rate under Edsall, how it nurtured NFL talent and appeared in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl. “While the program failed to regain that level of success on the field during Randy’s second stint as our head football coach, the decision to retire at the end of the season was made by Randy,” Benedict said. “As is the case with all our teams, I am constantly evaluating the football program and will continue to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of our student-athletes.” In the statement, the school said a national search for Edsall’s replacement will begin immediately. UConn will host Purdue (1-0) on Saturday.

