Women’s tennis players win five flights at William Smith tournament





The Hamilton College women’s tennis players captured five of the six singles and doubles titles on Sunday during the Mary Hosking Invitational Tournament, hosted by William Smith College. The two-day event in Geneva, NY marked the start of the 2021-22 season for the Continentals. All matches were played as professional sets of eight matches. Hamilton returns to court on Saturday, September 18 for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Northeast Regional Championships, which will be held at William Smith. Hannah Apsey ’25 won the “A” Flight singles bracket and was paired with Lauren Holtzman ’23 for the “A” Flight, the crown doubles. Apsey took 8-2 and 8-0 victories respectively over Camila Ruiz Vega of the University of Rochester in the semifinals and Maggie Bonomoin of William Smith in the finals. Apsey and Holtzman did not lose a game against a William Smith duo in the semi-finals before beating a pair from Rochester 8-4 in the final. Holtzman came out on top in the “A” Flight consolation round after dropping her first-round main draw on Saturday morning. She defeated Catherine Gamble of St. Lawrence University in the quarterfinals, got a walkover in the semifinals and defeated Lauren Rodriguez of Ithaca College 8-2 in the final. Like Apsey, Stephanie Pratt ’25 enjoyed a successful start to her collegiate career when she won the “B” Flight singles title. Pratt took an 8-0 win against Ithaca’s Zoe Davis in the semi-finals and took the bracket in a walkover against teammate and classmate Shannon Cicero ’25. Cicero reached the final by beating William Smith’s Isabelle Goings-Perrot 8-6 in the other semifinal. Kat Roberts ’22 took home the “C” Flight singles crown with an 8-4 win against Claire Cutler ’24 in another all-Hamilton final. Roberts reached the final with an 8-0 win over Rochester’s Stephanie Kim, while Cutler had an almost equally easy time in her semi-final – an 8-1 win against William Smith’s Julia Pida. Grace Fuss ’24 and Lorelei Glidden ’24 made it three singles finals which featured nothing but Continentals. Fuss quickly advanced by an 8-0 count over St. Lawrence’s Emily Harris in the semifinals, beating Glidden in a walkover. Gliddenclip defeated Ithaca’s DaniellaWisniewski 8-6 in the other semifinal.

