Field hockey Virginia Cavaliers beats Towson 3-0





After a 5-0 win over William & Mary on Friday, the number 8 Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team knocked out a CAA opponent for the second time this weekend with a 3-0 win over Towson on Sunday afternoon. Virginia got off to a slow start in Friday’s game against William & Mary, shooting just four times in the first half before a burst of four goals in the second half sealed the win. The Hoos were decidedly more aggressive against Towson on Sunday, taking an astonishing 53 shots in the game, the most shots the Cavaliers have made in a single game in four years. Virginia took at least nine shots in each quarter and made 31 shots in the first half alone. 29 of those 53 shots were on target. Despite the loss, Towson goalkeeper Lena Vandam had a stellar performance with 21 saves and only three goals allowed on UVA’s 29 shots on target. Amber Ezechiels took the lead from a penalty corner late in the first fifteen minutes. Ezechiels got the pass from Adele Iacobucci and shot the ball into the left corner of the cage for her second goal of the season. UVA had 22 penalty corner chances in the match. Early in the second half, Noa Boterman extended Virginia’s lead with her second goal of the season on an assist from Danielle Husar. UVA scored its last goal in the third quarter on a penalty shot from freshman striker Taryn Tkachuk for her first career goal as a Cavalier. Virginia controlled the ball for most of the game, as Towson tried only one shot, which Taylor Henriksen saved in the second quarter to maintain UVA’s second consecutive shutout. With the win, Virginia improves to 3-1 this season and stays home at 7 p.m. Friday to play Miami (Ohio).

