



Heroes of the last day bring Thai trek to 18 Shuttlers Sujirat and Amnouy bag bronze



Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday. (AFP photo) Badminton players Sujirat Pookkham and Amnouy Wewitan earned Thailand’s 18th medal on the final day of competition as the Kingdom’s athletes finished the Paralympic Games with five golds, five silvers and eight bronzes in Tokyo. The Thai pair defeated Cynthia Mathez and Karin Suter Erath of Switzerland 2-0 (21-11, 21-12) in the bronze medal match of the WH1-WH2 women’s wheelchair double event at Yoyogi National Stadium. Sujirat, 35, also won silver in the sport’s WH1 singles event on Saturday, making his Paralympic debut in Tokyo. But Jakarin Homhual and Dumnern Junthong were unable to make it a double for Thailand after losing to Japanese Daiki Kajiwara and Hiroshi Murayama 2-0 (21-18, 21-19) in men’s doubles WH1-WH2 bronze medal match. Thailand finished the Covid-delayed tournament with the same number of medals they had won in Rio Games five years ago, but the previous campaign remained the country’s most successful with six golds, six silvers and six bronzes. Four of the five gold medals won by the Thai contingent in Tokyo came from wheelchair racing as Pongsakorn Paeyo claimed a gold hat-trick with wins in the 100m, 400m and 800m T53 men, while Athiwat Paeng-Nuea, who also won silver in the 400m T54 event, claimed the 100m T54 title. The boccia team, which also won London 2012 and Rio 2016, completed their historic hat-trick, earning the country’s fifth gold after an impressive 8-2 win against China in Saturday’s BC1/BC2 event. Wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana was Thailand’s first medalist at Tokyo 2020 after taking bronze in the individual epee. Other medalists include boccia stars Watcharaphon Vongsa and Pornchok Larpyen (silver, individual BC2, individual BC4), wheelchair racers Prawat Wahoram (silver, 1,500 T54), Putharet Khongrak (bronze, 1,500m and 5,000m T54) and Saichon Konjen (bronze, 800m T54- event), table tennis star Rungroj Thainiyom (bronze, men’s singles class 6), taekwondo star Khwansuda Phuangkitcha (bronze, women’s K44 49 kg), the men’s table tennis team (bronze, class 3). Pongsakorn has a chance to become the Kingdom’s most successful Paralympics in Paris 2024. The 24-year-old wheelchair racer has won five gold medals so far and could surpass 40-year-old Prawat, who has won seven gold medals. Under the National Sports Development Fund’s bonus plan for Paralympians, a champion will receive 7.2 million baht, a silver winner 4.8 million baht and a bronze medalist three million baht. ‘Silver bullet’ The sporting action of the day kicked off with the early morning marathon events, with Swiss wheelchair master Marcel Hug retaining his T54 crown in a time of 1hr 24min 2sec. Badminton players Sujirat Pookkham, left, and Amnouy Wetwitan pose with their bronze medals. PR It was ‘Silver bullet’ Hug’s sixth Paralympic gold of his career. In the women’s T54 marathon, Australian Madison de Rozario clung to the finish ahead of Swiss great Manuela Schaer, taking the gold by just one second. “That was the longest 500 meters of my life,” de Rozario told reporters after finishing in a Paralympic record of 1:38.11. Elsewhere, the United States defeated China 3-1 to take gold in women’s sitting volleyball, with the two teams meeting in the final for the fourth consecutive Games. The US also claimed gold in men’s wheelchair basketball, beating Japan 64-60 after a comeback in the fourth quarter. In shooting, Slovakian Veronika Vadovicova won the SH1 mixed 50m cannon final after beating Sweden’s Anna Normann and Spain’s Juan Antonio Saavedra Reinaldo.bangkok post/afp

