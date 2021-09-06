Sports
Dutch GP: Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button make statement on Max Verstappen’s victory in front of home crowd
“It really is a champion’s mental attitude and a champion’s drive today,” said Nico Rosberg of Max Verstappen’s victory in front of an expectant and passionate home crowd of 70,000; Verstappen regains F1 title ahead of Lewis Hamilton with seventh win of the 2021 season
By James Galloway
Last updated: 05/09/21 7:35 PM
Sky F1 pundits Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button praised Max Verstappen for handling the pressure to perform in front of the first home crowd of his career after stopping Lewis Hamilton from winning the Dutch GP.
Amid carnival-like scenes over the Zandvoort weekend, when the Netherlands hosted its first grand prix in 36 years, Verstappen looked after the fans by claiming pole position on Saturday and then leading the way on Sunday, despite Hamilton and Mercedes everything. put on everything they could. 23 year old Dutchman.
Verstappen held on to the win for his seventh win of the season with his triumph, greeting a huge roar of approval from the 70,000-strong crowd and setting off organized fireworks in the pits as he grabbed the checkered flag.
And his composure over the weekend impressed the Sky F1 team.
“That’s his strength,” said Rosberg, the 2016 champion.
“You could see it in his celebrations too – it wasn’t like the best day of his whole life. Yes, ‘I got a great win, let’s celebrate’, but there’s always a degree and that’s how he kept its calm throughout the weekend.
“So it’s really a champion’s mental attitude and a champion’s drive today.”
Button, the 2009 world champion, also praised the Dutchman’s performance.
“He’s very, very calm in the way he does his business,” Button said.
“Of course we all have emotions and adrenaline and you can be a little candid, you regret that later.
“But he’s been pretty consistent in the way he’s been with wins, and also defeat. That’s when you get stronger, the defeats and the hard days, but he’s way past his years and I think that’s because having both parents in competitive motorsport.”
When asked if he would have struggled under so much pressure to be so calm during his home race, Button said: “At his age, yes. Absolutely. 2003 was that for me – woah!”
Verstappen: ‘I couldn’t have wished for more’
Two races after losing the championship advantage to his Mercedes rival, Verstappen leads Hamilton in the title race again – although his lead is just as thin as the Englishman’s before the race: three points.
“The whole weekend has been really positive,” said Verstappen, the only Grand Prix winner in the Netherlands.
“I couldn’t have asked for more at my home Grand Prix. It’s always difficult because everyone expects a lot from you and it’s very difficult to deliver, especially in a championship like this when it’s so tight.
If Max can withstand the pressure of expectation from that great home crowd, and Lewis giving absolutely everything in a factory Mer, he really has nerves of steel.
— Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) September 5, 2021
“But for our part, we did everything right as a team today. We had a good start, but then we had the right calls with the pit stop. We made sure we had the right gap before they could try to undercut us, and Of course they threw everything with Valtteri and kept him out and tried to give me a hard time, which is fair play.
“But we handled it all very well.
“I’m very happy with this win, but Lewis put pressure on the whole race so you can see both cars are super close and at the end of the day it’s all in the details where you can make a difference.”
