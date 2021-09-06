Ted Dexter: Cricketer whose talent helped shape the modern game

One of the best players of his generation, Ted Dexter, who passed away at the age of 86, was a brilliant sportsman, both rambunctious and cheerful. Initially coming to prominence as a cricketer with huge promise before enjoying notable success at Test match level, his imperious flair helped rescue the sport from the doldrums and transformed it into the multimillion-dollar industry it is today. Lord Ted retired while still in his prime as this TE Lawrence was widely known from the cricket ground. PR company while owning both horses and a range of greyhounds. A brief foray into politics turned out to be a rare failure.

Born in Milan as the middle son of an insurance broker, Edward Ralph Dexter spent much of his early life in Italy. His father Ralph, himself a good cricketer, had moved from London to revive a somewhat dormant industry. He made a quick buck and married an English divorcee. During the Second World War, the family returned to England. Educated at Radley College and excelling in both the classroom and on the playing field, the younger Dexter proved a fine rugby flying half, reached the final of the Public Schools Rackets Doubles and was the star of the 1st Cricket XI for four years. In 1952 he made his first appearance at Lords, representing the public schools against Combined Services. National Service was spent mainly in Malaya as an officer in the 11th Hussars.

When he moved to Jesus College in Cambridge in 1955 to read Modern Languages, Dexter initially found more success on the golf course. He won Blues for both golf and cricket and although he made a duck on his first-class cricket debut for Cambridge University against Surrey in April 1956, he quickly emerged as pure box office. A right-handed middle-order batsman, able to drive with ferocious force from both fore and hindquarters when in the mood to destroy the best bowling attacks. Few have hit the ball harder and his outstanding track record is testament to both his courage and technique. A fine fielder, amid a somewhat languid approach, he was also a rather underrated fast-medium bowler, always capable of breaking even the most stubborn of partnerships.

After beating Sussex for two impressive centuries while a student, Dexter was persuaded to join the earldom in 1957. As an amateur, he made the transition from college to county cricket in typically flamboyant fashion, capped in 1959, his first full season. Twelve months later, succeeding Robin Marlar as captain, his appointment quickly attracted a large following, and the county experienced a rapid revival. He was always an innovative thinker and understood very quickly how best to play the newly arrived one day game. He led Sussex to victories in the first two years of Gillette Cup competition, beating Worcestershire in 1963 and Warwickshire 12 months later. A dazzling century in the 1963 semi-final earned him the first of two man of the match awards.

Right hits a four during England’s first innings in the Fifth Test at the 1960 Oval against South Africa (Getty)

By then, having made his international debut and scoring half a century against New Zealand at Old Trafford in 1958, Dexter had graduated as England captain. He led the national side 30 times and began a grueling five-month tour of the Indian subcontinent in the winter of 1961-2. The captain’s concerns did little to lessen his appetite for runs. Against Pakistan in Karachi, where he shared a 188 tie with Peter Parfitt, he scored a career best 205. Over the course of a few years, he captained England against Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Western Australia. India. However, players found his captaincy eccentric at times and often inflexible. He would decide on a game plan and stick to it. As former England bowler Fred Rumsey wrote in his 2019 autobiography, when he was good he was fantastic; when he was bad, he was damn awful.

As a Test batsman, Dexter first came of age with two centuries and an average of 65 when he was in the West Indies in 1960. Outstanding among other big innings was the 180 he made at Edgbaston in 1961, and the even more remarkable 174, put together over the eight-hour course at Old Trafford in 1964, both of which saved England against Australia. Perhaps more typical was his brilliant stroke of 76 against Australia at Old Trafford in 1961, and a swift 70 when faced with the terrifying West Indian pace attack of Wes Hall and Charlie Griffith in the remarkable Lords Test in 1963. one ball to go, four results were still possible. Twelve months earlier, against Pakistan at the Oval, he had scored 172 in a record-breaking second wicket score of 248 with Colin Cowdrey.

After dining in Checkers with the Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, Dexter was once touted in some quarters as a possible new leader of a troubled Conservative Party. In the general election held in the fall of 1964, he dropped the chance to lead the England cricket team on their tour of South Africa and was persuaded to run as the future Conservative candidate in the constituency Cardiff South East. His opponent was James Callaghan, then the shadow chancellor. While voters found him somewhat distant, the incumbent MP who increased his majority by 6,973 polled a creditable 22,288 votes. While Callaghan later became Chancellor of the Exchequer and eventually Prime Minister, Dexter himself flew to South Africa to join the England team.

From left to right: England’s Ted Dexter, John Edrich, Tom Graveney, Alan Knott, Colin Cowdrey, Colin Milburn and Basil D’Oliveira surround Australian Ashley Mallett as he plays a forward defense at the Oval in 1968 (Getty)

His playing career actually came to an end in 1965 as a result of a freak accident. Driving home from a champagne house advertising job, his beloved Jaguar ran out of gas. When he tried to push him off the road, the car rolled backwards, severely crushing his leg. Although he later returned to the Sussex side and scored 203, winning two more Test caps against Australia, by then he had decided that other challenges lay ahead. Particularly successful in bridging the gap at the end of the amateur-professional era, between 1956 and 1970, making a total of 327 first-class appearances, scoring 21,150 runs and taking 419 wickets. Captaining England in 30 of his 62 Test matches, his 4,502 runs total spanned nine centuries, while his bowling claimed 66 wickets.

With life after cricket proving richer than many, Dexter became a newspaper columnist and began broadcasting for the BBC. He was taught to fly by Douglas Bader and wouldn’t think of jumping across the channel on a rest day from a test race to race at Longchamp. When he was commissioned in 1970 to cover England’s cricket tour of Australia with his wife and young family, he flew there in his small Piper Aztec plane. Getting lost over Indonesia, it took him a month. He remained one of Britain’s top amateur golfers, winning the Prince of Wales Open at Deal, winning the prestigious Oxford and Cambridge Presidents Putter twice and being shortlisted for the Walker Cup. For a year, he failed to qualify for the Open by one shot after missing a short putt on the 18th green.

As a writer, alongside two co-written thrillers with sporting connections, are volumes on both golf and cricket that are typically candid and astute. A devout cleric who lived a contented home life, like a Lloyds named Dexter, luckily got out just in time. His best business decision was the creation of the Deloitte Ratings, a system for awarding points for individual performance, which he later sold to the International Cricket Council. While his appointment in 1989 as the first salaried chairman of the English selectors became an increasingly painful encounter, nevertheless as his delightful 2020 autobiography, 85 Not out, reveals, he remained a tireless enthusiast for a game that helped define his unique talents. Here too he writes playfully, with a joie de vivre.

He married model Susan Longfield in 1959. She survives him with a son and daughter.

Ted Dexter, cricketer, golfer and businessman, born 15 May 1935, died 25 August 2021