Tennis completes coaching staff ahead of next season – The Sunflower
The Wichita State men’s tennis program added two new coaches to its coaching staff this summer.
On Monday, July 19, Head Coach Danny Bryan announced the appointment of Brett Froman as Assistant Coach for the program. Before coming to Wichita State, Forman was an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin. He was also a volunteer assistant for Princeton University and Michigan State.
Forman played his collegiate tennis career with MichiganState, where he was named Team MVP four times. He also had over 100 wins in singles during his time there.
Forman said he has wanted to coach tennis since he ended his playing career at Michigan State. His competitive nature has led to an interest in coaching.
I also had when I was playing, a lot of my coaches had a big impact on me, Forman said. Not only from a time point of view, but also from a personal development point of view, so I want to be able to do that for the kids that are coming.
Forman said Wichita State stood out to him in terms of starting a coaching career because of the strong presence that program has shown.
There’s been a noticeable shift in the last couple of years since Dannys got here and I thought it was a great opportunity for me to jump on the train and cheer for it, keep going, Forman said.
Bryan said he got in touch with Forman through his mutual friend Billy Pate, the head men’s tennis coach at Princeton. Pate recommended Forman to Bryant for the position.
I was also impressed that in a short period of time in his coaching career he has not had many different experiences and learned from many coaches that I respect, Bryan said. I had a feeling that would help us move forward.
The following month, on Wednesday, August 25, the tennis program announced the appointment of David Barbieri. Barbieri is the volunteer assistant for the program and was previously the assistant coach at Jacksonville State. He was also a volunteer assistant for Drake University and a volunteer assistant for the women’s tennis program in the state of Missouri.
Barbieri played collegiately at William Woods and Bethany College. He was ranked No. 1 in the nation while in Bethany and reached the quarterfinals at the NAIA national tournament.
Barbieri said he wanted to coach because he wanted to give back what was given to him on the pitch.
I felt like I had to give something back and of course, once you’re off the field, the only way to help other guys or mentors is coaching and getting better,” Barbieri said. I was looking for new challenges and new programs.
Barbieri is originally from Argentina and after moving to Wichita, he started a job at Genesis Health Clubs. However, after noticing the high level of the tennis program at Wichita State, he wanted to give coaching another chance.
Well, since coming from another country and now here Wichita State has grown year after year and now that I have moved here to Wichita the program has been top notch and I wanted to see what goes on there with my experience and a chance for the program to reach new high levels, said Barbieri.
Barbieri said he has noticed a change from player to coach.
It’s definitely a different chair, it’s a little slower, and you have to be very understandable when you’re mentoring young student athletes, Barbieri said. It’s also fun to work on their success and the program, so you should definitely be someone who wants to put others first.
Bryan said he heard about Barbieri for his doubles partner’s coaching position in college. Bryans doubles partner was the former head coach for the Missouri State Womens tennis program.
He wanted to stay in college tennis and you kind of know with David we’re just really lucky to have him in that position, Bryan said. Sometimes we don’t find a suitable candidate to fill that position, so this year we’re really lucky to have him.
