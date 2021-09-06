Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 2: Field Hockey Beats Top 10 Opponents, Football Returns

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s What Your Favorite Eagles Teams Have Achieved…

Field hockey

The Eagles are the winners of this year’s B1G/ACC Cup, beating #9 Maryland 3-2 on Friday and #4 Northwestern 2-1 this afternoon. The Eagles are currently undefeated.

Milagros Arteta started scoring early against Maryland, scoring just under 5 minutes into the game to give BC a 1-0 lead. Maryland tied the score from a penalty corner moments later, but 6 minutes later Sarah Johnson bounced back. Fusine Govaerts’ shot went into the net.

Maryland tied things to 2 early in the second quarter, but Areta scored again 2 minutes later to give BC a 3-2 lead. Both teams were held scoreless in the second half and BC goalkeeper Jonna Kennedy made 5 saves throughout the game.

On Sunday, Northwestern started with a bang, scoring just 1 minute 49 seconds into the game. However, this was the last goal the Wildcats would score, as despite being defeated 13-8, the Eagles allowed only 5 of those 13 shots to be on target, and Kennedy saved all but 1.

Jaime Natale tied this game to 1 midway through the first quarter and Elizabeth Warner won it for the Eagles towards the end of the third quarter after taking control of a blocked penalty corner. The Eagles are currently at number 7, but should see an increase in next week’s poll

TL;DR: BC is 4-0 after beating #9 Maryland 3-2 and #4 Northwestern 2-1.

Men’s football

After starting the season with a loss, the Eagles tied their record this week thanks to a 2-1 win over the BU Terriers on Monday night.

BU got the score on a penalty kick and took a 1-0 lead at half time, but the Eagles dominated the second half. BC took 8 shots at BUs 3 in the second, and Stefan Sigurdarson converted 2 to give BC a 2-1 victory. Sigurdarson led all players in the match with 6 shots and 2 SOG.

TL;DR: BC is 1-1 thanks to a Stefan Sigurdarson-led win over BU.

women’s football

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season this week in a close 1-0 matchup against #12 South Carolina, but ended the week with a 4-0 win over Kennesaw State this afternoon.

The Eagles fell far short in their loss to South Carolina, with a total of 22-5 shots and 7-3 shots on target. But first-year BC goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt allowed only 1 goal and the Eagles managed to keep this game close.

The Eagles turned things around today against Kennesaw State, scoring 13 shots on target and allowing six. Linda Boama scored her 6th goal of the season 7 and a half minutes into the game after a great feed from Sam Smith, and the Eagles didn’t look back. from there.

Ella Richards extended BC’s lead with her fifth and sixth goal of the season, taking Eagles into halftime 3-0, and Abby McNamara defeated the defender with a pass from Samantha Agresti after 48 minutes into the game for her first goal of the season and a final score of 4-0.

TL;DR: BC is 5-1 after losing its first loss of the season to #12 South Carolina, then 4-0 to Kennesaw State.

Volley-ball

The Eagles are off to a strong start this season, 6-0, taking 3 wins at the Bryant Invitational this week.

On Friday, BC defeated Holy Cross 3-0, beating the Crusaders in sets of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-19. The Eagles were pretty dominant across the board in this one, with points 54-36, kills 38-31, aces 7-3, blocks 9-2, assists 31-26 and digs 43-38. Amaka Chukwujekwu led all Eagles with 10 kills, hitting .600.

BC started with a close game on Saturday, beating Brown 3-1 in competitive sets. The Eagles won the first set 25-22 and fell in the second set 25-21. The Eagles went on to win sets 3 and 4 with scores of 25-17 and 25-22 to take home the win. The Eagles were the most dominant on kills in this game, with 60 to Browns 45. BC was led by Katrina Jensens 18 kills.

Later on Saturday, BC took another 3-1 win, this time over Bryant. Again, BC won the first set (26-24) before dropping the second set (25-19) and then coming back to win the third and fourth set (25-16, 25-21). Jensen again led all players with 18 kills, while Anna Murphy had a game with 27 digs

TL;DR: BC remains undefeated 6-0 after beating Holy Cross 3-0, Brown 3-1 and Bryant 3-1.

american football

In their first game of the season, the Eagles completely dominated Colgate to take a 51-0 win. It started off a little slow as BC shook off the off-season dust, but BC scored a touchdown at 12:40 in the first and just kept going from there. The Eagles scored 3 more touchdowns in the first half and missed 1 additional point to take a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Danny Longman scored a 17-yard field goal 4 minutes into the second half, and the Eagles added 3 more touchdowns before the end of the game.

Phil Jurkovec threw for 3 touchdowns and 303 passing yards, and averaged 12.2 rushing yards. Zay Flowers recorded 175 receiving yards and Shitta Sillah led the Eagles with 7 tackles. Meanwhile, the Eagles held Colgate to just 84 passing yards and 12 first downs.

TL;DR: BC kicks off the season 1-0 after beating Colgate 51-0.

Men’s Cross Country

The Eagles took third place at the Stony Brook Season Opener to kick off the 2021 season. Stony Brook and Columbia faced the Eagles, while BC defeated Quinnipiac, Fordham, LIU and Sacred Heart.

BC was led by UNH grad transfer James Wilkes, who came in second with a total time of 19:12.50. Other top 20 finishers for BC were freshman Andrew Healey (12th place at 19:37.90), Brown grad transfer David Scherrer (14th place at 19:46.80), grad student Adriano Barilla (15th place at 19:51.10), and freshman Peter Fox (18th place at 20:00.90).

TL;DR: BC started the year with a 3rd place as a team, while James Wilkes took an individual 2nd place.