

Even as the congratulations for the Tokyo Olympics continue, Indian ready athletes have delivered an amazing round of fresh courage. Their 19 medals have not only improved the total of 12 medals won all the way to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, it has also placed the country in a respectable 24th place. Our 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze are divided into shooting, badminton, javelin, table tennis, high jump, discus and archery. This feat surpassed most pre-competition projections. The crucial next step is to build on this momentum, with the very achievable goal of winning 38 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The International Paralympic Committee estimates that approximately 15% of the world’s population is disabled, and the Games aim to motivate societies to increase disability infrastructure and social inclusion. Part of this process is physical, but the other is psychological, requiring the Paralympic Committee of India and other stakeholders to spread the stories of Tokyo’s para champions across the country, their struggles and their successes so that they can truly be role models. are breaking stereotypes with their journeys of ability beyond disability. While the 19 medals reflect increased support, significant gaps remain. For example, India’s first table tennis para-medalist Bhavina Patel, who was diagnosed with polio in infancy, has talked about how many times she has had to dig into her family’s bank account for training and equipment. Advanced technology can have similar costs. But new-age wheelchairs and other assistive technology can dramatically improve speed and mobility. With a prosthetic leg, Germany’s Markus Rehm has set a world record that would have earned him gold in the long jump at the able-bodied Olympics. Today, there is no shortage of solutions to help Indians with disabilities live more full lives. The access to be increased. facebook

This piece appeared as an editorial in the print edition of The Times of India.



