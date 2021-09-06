Gophers drop match to Gators

Next game: vs. Stanford 9/10/2021 | 6:00 PM PAC-12 NETWORKS

GAINESVILLE, Florida —The number 10 volleyball team at the University of Minnesota fell in four sets on Sunday afternoon in Gainesville, Florida to the number 5 ranked Florida Gators, 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25.

The Golden Gophers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) were led by redshirt senior opposite Stephanie Samedy , who performed in her home state of Florida for many years. She tallied a career-high 31 kills on 71 attempts and hit .380 for the afternoon. Samedy also led the team with 14 excavations while Airi Miyabe added six kills and freshmen outside Natalie Glenn added five, a career-best for her.

Florida took the first two sets before a strong third set performance from the Gophers helped them get back into the game with a 25-22 win. Samedy scored nine kills in the third set alone. She added 11 more in the fourth as Minnesota fought tooth and nail to tie it down. They led 23-22 but couldn’t quite finish it as the Gators ended the game with three straight runs.

As a team, Minnesota batted .237 with 49 kills, six aces, 59 digs and seven blocks. Florida hit .306 with 69 kills, 69 digs, eight aces and six blocks. Four Gators were in double digits, led by T’ara Ceaser, who had 19.

Set up breakdown:

Set 1: The Gators started a strong set, rising 6-1 in the first seven runs, forcing a Gophers timeout. Florida led comfortably for most of the set as T’ara Ceaser (six kills) accelerated the offensive charge. Stephanie Samedy did her best to get Minnesota’s attack going, taking eight kills on 16 swings with no errors. The ‘U’ cut UF’s lead to the narrowest margin since the score was 4-1 at 20-17 on an offensive foul by Ceaser. However, the Gators then responded in the affirmative, beating the Gophers 5-3 the rest of the way to win the set, 25-20. Minnesota hit a solid .237 but UF hit .385 to take setone. Wenaas also counted three kills for the ‘U.’

Set 2: Florida jumped to a 6-1 lead again in set two, hitting two aces and giving Minnesota the advantage of three offensive errors. After splitting the next six runs, the Gophers began to narrow the deficit by scoring six of the next nine points by stepping up the defense. Husemann, Myers and Samedy all had one while Wenaas had two, leading to a Gators timeout. A quick 4-0 run by UF after the break gave them a 16-10 lead, before the ‘U’ scored three times in a row on a pair of kills from Samedy to get back inside 16-13. The ‘U’ unfortunately wouldn’t come any closer, as UF beat them 9-6 to end the set. Lauren Forte scored a set-high seven kills on seven swings when the Gators hit .333 to take set two. Minnesota hit .115 on set and Samedy scored five more kills.

Set 3: The Gophers were behind early in set three, but four kills from Samedy and one from Natalie Glenn helped them to fasten at seven o’clock. Neither team led to a 3-0 Gophers run by more than a point before the middle of the set, but Minnesota was 17-14. A kill from Miyabe and consecutive aces from Glenn led to a Gators timeout. UF scored seven of the next 11 to make the set 21 and coach McCutcheon called a timeout to discuss it with his team. Samedy took over in the red zone, scoring three kills next to one from Glenn as Minnesota took the set, 25-22. Samedy had nine kills on set while Miyabe had three when the team hit .325 in the third.

Set 4: UF jumped out to an early 9-4 lead in set four before the Gophers reacted with nine of the next 12 points to take a 13-12 lead. The two teams were neck and neck the rest of the way, with neither more than two points ahead until the finish. The Gophers took a 23-22 late in the set on Samedy’s 30th and final kill. The ‘U’ only needed two more points to send the game to a fifth set for the first time this year, but the Gators finished it off with three straight points to take the set, 25-23.

remarkable:

– Stephanie Samedy remained at number 8 all-time in Minnesota in kills after her 46th career double double and 17th game with 20 or more kills.

– Airi Miyabe got her first start of the season and profited, with six kills and a career-best nine digs.

– Freshmen outside Natalie Glenn scored a career-best five kills and eightdigs, seeing extensive action.

-Gophers who start outside Taylor Landfair not played (not disclosed).

– CC McGraw 10 digs while Ellie Husemann led Minnesota by five blocks.

-Minnesota now leads the all-time series against Florida 5-2.

Next one:

Minnesota travels to Eugene, Oregon, for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on September 10 and 11. The Gophers will play number 20 Stanford on Friday and number 13 in Oregon on Saturday.