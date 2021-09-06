Fantasy cricket app 11Wickets lets you choose your dream team and win big

In a country where cricket is akin to religion, being able to choose your own team of cricketing giants makes you feel divine. However, this is only possible through fantasy cricket apps. Aware that digital gamification was the next big thing in the sports arena, the team behind Ahmedabad-based Yudiz Solutions developed 11Wickets in 2013, which has since earned the title of India’s fastest growing fantasy sports website.

11Wickets, co-founded by Chirag Leuva, Pratik Patel and Bharat Patel, who are also the CEO, and with Suraj Chokhani as the director, is a fantasy cricket and football app where one can create one’s own teams by selecting players from lineups , as they would in a real competition. A suitable captain and vice-captain should also be chosen for the sports team of the final fantasy.

Indians absolutely love cricket. Cricket is in their soul. It is not only a game, but also an emotion. The 2019 estimate of the pretend play users in India showed a projection of about $5 billion, the co-founders explain why they are venturing into this field.

The background

Yudiz Solutions is the product of the dream of two college friends, Chirag and Pratik, who both have master’s degrees in computer applications from Nirma University, Ahmedabad. Their dream was to build a successful IT company.

They started providing website development and mobile application development services in 2011. Realizing the immense potential of the game industry and the growth it offers, they teamed up with Bharat, an engineer, and Suraj, who had a background in commerce, before transitioning into game development in 2013. .

At Yudiz Solutions, we pride ourselves on being a comprehensive digital solutions partner. We provide services across the board related to web, mobile, game and blockchain solutions for your business, says Bharat.

From idea to execution, we provide a competitive advantage in the form of robust, forward-looking and quality solutions, adds Pratik.

Their hard work was rewarded when their company was crowned the best mobile app development company in Gujarat in 2015 by GESIA. Through what they call an agile, collaborative approach, their team provides custom domain-specific IT solutions to address and solve a variety of digital business problems.

Our deep expertise in mobile app development, game development, blockchain, AR/VR and web development has helped us retain numerous customers for many years, Suraj says.

The idea

Cricket is a strategy game where players have to plan every move. This, coupled with the glory that follows every famous cricketer, has ensured the popularity of fantasy cricket in India. The simple format of the game has universal appeal and cricket enthusiasts love to use their knowledge and insights to win unlimited rewards by playing it daily.

Users of the app can browse past players’ achievements, coin flip results, player’s level of physical fitness, their weaknesses, and incapacities before designing their exclusive team. Putting together a winning team thus requires sound logic and extensive research.

The fantasy cricket league game runs concurrently with the live game, and players accumulate points based on runs scored and wickets taken by their chosen team members. This means serious consequences for a dud in the chosen team of 11 players, a loss of points and ultimately money!

Ultimately, regardless of which team wins the live match, the points will depend on the individual live performances of selected players. So the higher the performers score in the live competitions, the greater the chance of winning unlimited cash prizes.

One of the main features of 11Wickets that sets us apart from our competitors is the fact that our users can put together a team of 12 players in any cricket match. So if one of the playing 11 isn’t part of a real-time match, the 12th man will automatically replace that player, Chirag says.

How it works

The Yudiz Solutions team attributes the success of 11Wickets to the gamification. This aspect ensures ongoing user engagement and appeals to people of all ages and categories. However, it is important to note that fantasy gaming works best when live sports are in progress. The pandemic had a negative impact on their user base and numbers, but these increased again as IPL and other cricket events started.

Recently, 11Wickets introduced a feature that provides commissions for creating private competitions. This is most beneficial for league creators, allowing them to take advantage of their large networks and earn more money.

The app can be downloaded from their website www.11wickets.com and is available to use on both Android and Apple devices. Users are encouraged to add funds to their application wallet, which can be used to build teams.

Last month, as cricket took a backseat to the biggest global sporting event, the Olympics, fans took a break from cricket to create fantasy football teams instead. During the Olympics, we recorded a large number of users switching to fantasy football, says Bharat.

Suraj Chokhani, director of 11Wickets, says deep expertise in mobile app and game development has served the gaming startup well.

The growth

It was an interesting growth story for the team. Without access to much capital and finding it difficult to convince investors, Yudiz Solutions was launched at a cost of Rs 1 lakh. Since then, they’ve grown from a handful of people working around the clock on various digital projects to a team of more than 350 members.

We are proud of the people who work at Yudiz Solutions. We believe in providing a holistic approach to the team so that they can refresh their energy and reinvigorate their creativity from time to time. At present, there are 350+ Yudizians working in our company, Chirag shares.

The success of 11Wickets has prompted the team to start working on their next offering. They are currently working on launching their own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Whitelabel marketplace, which potential customers can use to monetize NFTs.

For this purpose, they want to expand their team by hiring more than 200 new members.

The co-founders finish by pointing out that their willingness to provide customers with the best has led us to adopt the most popular cloud computing system called Amazon Web Services (AWS). This allows us to serve a larger group of people in the market. And as for 11Wickets, we plan to add new games to it to cater to a variety of sporting interests.

