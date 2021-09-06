Soccer wins first game under Coach Baldwin in San Diego, 28-17.

Cal Poly football won their opening game of the season against the University of San Diego Toreros 28-17 on Saturday, September 4 at Torero Stadium.

San Diego (0-1) failed to protect their home turf as Cal Poly (1-0) took the win in their first of two consecutive road races to start the year. This was a welcome sight for the Mustangs, who finished 0-3 in the shortened season last year before their last three games were called off.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Brasch earned the starting quarterback job after training camp saw a game for the spot. After switching from Cal earlier this year, Brasch made his first appearance for the Mustangs and did not disappoint.

He passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns, completing 61% of his passes. This win was a team effort as the Mustang defense also sprang into action, registering the only two turnovers of the day – both interceptions.

San Diego got the first kick-off and the game started quickly with 18 of 27 drives all coming in the first half and 10 of those in the first quarter. However, the scoring didn’t start until both teams had two short drives, including three 3-and-outs.

The Toreros struck first with a 1-yard rushing score just under seven minutes into the first quarter, leaving them at 7-0.

On the next drive, the Mustangs answered back with a five-play touchdown drive of their own. Redshirt sophomore running back Shakobe Harper capped the drive with a 2-yard rush in the endzone, but play off the drive came on a 45-yard pass from Brasch to Redshirt freshman wide receiver Michael Briscoe.

The first quarter would end with a 7-7 draw.

Cal Poly had possession when the second quarter began, but two quick lapses forced a punt.

During the ensuing drive from San Diego, the Mustangs made the first turnover of the game when the red shirt junior linebacker Laipeli Palu intercepted Torero quarterback Mason Randall. However, Cal Poly’s offense could not turn the interception into points on offense.

After another defensive stop by the Mustangs, they made two massive back-to-back plays on offense to get back into the end zone. Brasch completed a 31-yard pass to get wide receiver Chris Coleman on a 3rd and 16 to keep the drive alive and move the ball down.

On the next game, Brasch went back to Coleman for a 35-yard score to take the 14-7 lead, a lead they took in the locker room at halftime.

The second half started with a more careful start from both teams. Cal Poly started with the ball and ate off the clock at 4:15, driving to the San Diego 17-yard line. The drive ended with a missed field goal, which sent the ball back to the Toreros in their own territory.

San Diego then responded with a 17-play, 77-yard drive that lasted nearly nine minutes from the clock, resulting in a successful 25-yard field goal, reducing the Mustang’s lead to 14-10 in the fourth quarter.

Cal Poly’s offense answered right away when Brasch registered his second touchdown pass of the day to get the junior wide receiver redshirt Xavier Moore to finish a 66-meter ride. Moore’s first score of the year gave the Mustangs a 21-10 lead with 14 minutes left.

On the next drive, San Diego worked the ball to the twenty-five-yard Cal Poly line before the freshman in the red shirt Elijah thinks intercepted the Torero quarterback and handed him back for a Mustang touchdown.

The 75-yard pick six was the nail in the coffin that led to the Mustang’s victory. San Diego scored a late touchdown to keep the score close, but the Mustangs ran out of time to secure the 28-17 win.

Although Cal Poly came out on top, San Diego had the lead in total yards (425-362) and first downs (27-18). Their style of play also helped the Toreros to dominate in possession time, holding the ball at 38:15 compared to the Mustangs, who didn’t have their attack on the field until 21:45.

Cal Poly will look to add a second straight win to their schedule when they face the Fresno State Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, September 11.