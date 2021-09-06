Sungjae Im just set the PGA Tour record for most birdies in a season





The length of the putt was 21 feet 11 inches and spanned about 41 years. With that birdie roll on the par 3 second hole at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday, Sungjae Im set a PGA Tour record for most birdies in a season. The circle on the scorecard was the 494th for the 23-year-old South Korean who had scored in 2021, overshadowing a previous season of 493 birdies from Steve Flesch in 2000. The Tour has maintained the stat since 1980. The record-setting birdie wasn’t enough to catapult Im into the fight for the FedExCup title as he finished T20 in the field of 30. But before the day was over, Im added four more birdies en route to a final round of 68 and a total of 498 birdies for the final season. To be fair, left-handed Flesch played 123 rounds during his 493 birdie season, while Im completed his 128th trip during the Tour Championship final. However, unlike when Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in 161 games in 1961 — surpassing Babe Ruth’s 1927 record of 60 in 154 games — Im’s birdie mark probably won’t have an asterisk. I started his career as a 15-year-old playing on the Japan Golf Tour. In 2018, he won the Web.com Tour twice and was named Player of the Year for that circuit. The following season, he was the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for 2018-19. He recorded his first PGA Tour win at the 2020 Honda Classic and, more this past November, was second behind Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters. I had 19 extra birdies when I finished T22 in the recent golf competition of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but who’s counting. Not the PGA tour.

