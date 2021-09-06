CAU holds annual awards for state cricketers | Dehradun News







Addressing the meeting, Shah said they will soon turn CAU into an ‘aatmanirbhar’ cricket club. “Our country is doing well in a variety of sports, whether it be the recent victory at the Lords or the Olympic contingent winning seven medals for the first time. We accept Prime Minister Modi’s request to extend cricket revenues to other sports That’s why we built facilities for other sports in Ahmedabad cricket stadium.”

Shah added: “Uttarakhand finally has its own cricket club after 19 years of waiting, and I have deliberately taken on the responsibility of overseeing the management of cricket in Uttarakhand. Currently, Uttarakhand does not have its own stadium, but soon it will get one one together with some help from CAU secretary Mahim Verma.With its own stadium and other assets, CAU becomes aatmanirbhar.’

Meanwhile, Shukla said: “I know that no association organizes 55,000 matches every year. Our BCCI secretary Jay Shah is doing a lot for the state association. He has done a lot for Gujarat Cricket like Home Secretary Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi did before Jay Shah took charge.”

Several players, coaches and office holders were congratulated. Coach of Ekta Bisht and Shweta Verma, Liyaqat Ali received the award. PC Verma was also awarded the lifetime award for making tremendous contributions to elevating the sport in Uttarakhand. Players from both state men’s and women’s teams, who had performed well last season, were also honored. Dehradun: The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) held its annual awards ceremony 2021 Dehradun on Sunday. The main guest was BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Vice President Rajeev Shukla who congratulated various coaches, players, administrators and all those who contribute to the running of the game in the hill state.Addressing the meeting, Shah said they will soon turn CAU into an ‘aatmanirbhar’ cricket club. “Our country is doing well in a variety of sports, whether it be the recent victory at the Lords or the Olympic contingent winning seven medals for the first time. We accept Prime Minister Modi’s request to extend cricket revenues to other sports That’s why we built facilities for other sports in Ahmedabad cricket stadium.”Shah added: “Uttarakhand finally has its own cricket club after 19 years of waiting, and I have deliberately taken on the responsibility of overseeing the management of cricket in Uttarakhand. Currently, Uttarakhand does not have its own stadium, but soon it will get one one together with some help from CAU secretary Mahim Verma.With its own stadium and other assets, CAU becomes aatmanirbhar.’Meanwhile, Shukla said: “I know that no association organizes 55,000 matches every year. Our BCCI secretary Jay Shah is doing a lot for the state association. He has done a lot for Gujarat Cricket like Home Secretary Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi did before Jay Shah took charge.”Several players, coaches and office holders were congratulated. Coach of Ekta Bisht and Shweta Verma, Liyaqat Ali received the award. PC Verma was also awarded the lifetime award for making tremendous contributions to elevating the sport in Uttarakhand. Players from both state men’s and women’s teams, who had performed well last season, were also honored.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/dehradun/cau-holds-annual-awards-for-state-cricketers/articleshow/85957411.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos