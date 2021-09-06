3 notable players in week 1 win vs. Kent State

It wasn’t pretty for 60 minutes, but the Texas A&M Football team marched out of Kyle Field with a 1-0 record and a relatively convincing score to go with you. Still, it was a hard-fought battle into the third quarter before A&M seceded.

And as usual with Week 1 games, Aggie coaches, players and fans learned a lot about their team. In particular, everyone got a better idea of ​​who the stars of this football team will bring forward, which led me to the topic of the post.

I’m going to talk about three standout players in Texas A&M’s week 1 home win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Texas A&M Football Week 1 Standout Honorable Mention: DL Shemar Turner

A few weeks ago, Shemar Turner’s role on this team early in the 2021 season seemed relatively nonexistent. Although he was a 5 star prospect at the high school level and one of the top defensive linemen in his class, Turner didn’t enroll early and fell behind a few talented players on the depth chart.

With the help of a few suspensions on the defensive line between McKinnley Jackson and Micheal Clemons, Turner quickly found his way into the rotation and immediately impressed.

At the time of writing this, the game’s full defense stats have not yet been officially released, but Turner was a massive player on defense. His first layoff of his career was a big one, leaving Kent State with no chance of tying the score early in the game.

Beyond that, Turner made a handful of crucial tackles even down the stretch. The freshman looked like a 5th year senior on the field and fit right in.