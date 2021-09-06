At your service: become a tennis ball person

In the weeks leading up to the US opening, as preparations began in New York for America’s major tennis event, correspondent Mo Rocca went to see the athletes training, running, rallies, rolling. These are the unsung heroes of tennis: the ball characters.

For 22 years, Laray Fowler has been using time off from her day job to serve as a ball person. Rocca asked her, “Which do you prefer, the net or the baseline?”

“I prefer any position on the pitch as long as I’m on the pitch,” she replied.

And how does she train? “You just have to make sure your body is in the best shape your body can be in,” Fowler said. “Cardio, yoga, your reflexes have to be at the right time.”

Laray Fowler shows her speed and agility as a tennis ball player. CBS News

Fowler is one of approximately 200 ball men working in the Open, ages 16 to 63, whose primary goals are: not to get noticed.

Fowler said: “Part of our job is to make the game run smoother and just not be seen, and if we can make the game run as quickly and effortlessly as possible, that’s great.”

Tennis was originally a game for aristocrats, said historian Elizabeth Wilson, author of “Love Game.” “Henry VIII of England played tennis. Louis XIV, Louis X of France, they all loved tennis,” Wilson said.

“I’d be as stressed as Henry VIII’s ball boy,” Rocca laughed.

“Well, I don’t really know if Louis XIV would have been much better,” Wilson said.

In this early period, hiring ball players was not necessary. “Ball persons simply sprang from servants,” Wilson said. “This was no problem giving someone the ball.”

In the 1960s, tennis entered the ‘open era’, which meant that amateurs and professionals started playing together. And as the sport became more professional, so did the role of the ball person. In news footage from 1966, ball boys at Wimbledon (and then there were no ball girls) are put to the test.

English ball boys are drilled. Pathé news

Wilson said: “That period really starts when people really had to look at how tournaments go, who the umpire is. This was all part of something that included ball boys back then.”

Before they became tennis royalty, John McEnroe was a ball person, much like a 12-year-old Roger Federer.

This year’s open call for US Open ball characters took place in June and Rocca just had to audition.

The mechanics of the job were quickly explained: “Run there as fast as you can, pick it up clean, run back to your position here,” the instructor said.

Mo Rocca and other aspiring ballers get a demonstration of the ideal posture. CBS News

It takes six ball players to work a match: two behind each of the baselines and two at the net. When a point ends at the net, the corresponding ball person springs into action, quick as a rabbit, careful not to stomp or squeak. Then, he or she roll the ball to the ball person from the baseline, who serves the player, all within 25 seconds.

When the balls are not in play, they must be handled with care.

Tiahnne Noble, the US Open’s ballperson director, said: “The ball people can’t really put balls in their pockets. So we just put them behind our backs.”

A ball boy holds balls for players during the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, August 31, 2021. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Rocca asked, “Does it help if you have long fingers to hold a lot of balls?”

“No,” said Nobel. “Normally the most you have in one sitting is four, maybe five.”

“Well, that’s a lot! Can you hold three balls in one hand?”

“Yes!”

And these balls fly fast. “Some ball people can get hit if they don’t get out of the way of the tennis ball,” Noble said. “Last year I had some broken fingers from trying to catch some serve.”

Rafael Nadal accidentally hit ball player Anita Birchall in the head at last year’s Australian Open. But there is no crying in Grand Slam tennis!

Rocca asked Noble, “What do you look for in a balm?”

“I want the ball people to be attentive and have a great attitude,” she replied.

Unfortunately Rocca’s best this year was not good enough. After trying everything out, he gasped, “I’m ready to be placed in assisted living after that.”

Tennis, the sport of kings (and Mo Rocca). CBS News



