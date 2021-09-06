Quakers can’t shake peace against Louisville as field hockey drops to 0-2

In heavy loss, Penn drops opener to #5 Lousiville



Field hockey Colleen Fink again coached from the sidelines on Sunday since the last season in 2019. Credit: Chase Sutton

In Penn field hockeys first game in more than 600 days, the Quakers fell to No. 5 Louisville (4-0) in a 3-1 loss at Princetons Bedford Field. The game was marked by career firsts for many of the Quakers’ younger players. Notably sophomore Sabien Paumen made her collegiate debut in the net, making a total of six saves in 60 minutes.

It felt incredible to be back, said Coach Colleen Fink. I really love the energy. I think we’re trying to look ahead and not dwell on the fact that we haven’t played. Nor do I want them to lose sight of the appreciation for play that has been taken away from us by this pandemic. It’s like finding that balance, being thankful for the opportunity and the ability to play the game we love, but also to keep[ing] your eyes forward and don’t stand still[ing] about that and don’t let it[ting] that affect how we play or what our expectations are.

The Cardinals explosive attack proved too much for Penn (0-2). Louisville took the lead early on and managed to hold on. Nine minutes after the start of the game, the tie was broken when sophomore cardinal Charlie van Oirschot assisted Julie Kouijzer on a subsequent penalty corner that crept through Paumen’s legs.

Later in the second quarter, after 20 minutes, Louisville extended the lead to 2-0 with a deflected penalty corner that hit the left corner. Two minutes later, the Quakers answered back, cutting the deficit in half.

In the 23rd minute, junior Sydney Huang sent a long pass down the left side of the field to sophomore Allison Kuzyk, who skillfully collected the pass inside the arc, faked the keeper by pulling the ball to her left and cunning a reverse shot past the goal. diving Louisville goalkeeper into the right side of the cage for her first collegiate goal.

Paumen and the rest of the defense played tight for the rest of the game, but couldn’t stop Louisville from adding a third goal to make it 3-1. After 38 minutes, the Cardinals tapped a cross from the right side of the cage to the left post, helping to secure their win.

In the fourth quarter, the Quakers continued to fight. They defeated the Cardinals 4-2 and pulled three penalty corners, but couldn’t get through Louisville’s tough defense.

While the Red and Blue didn’t get away with the win, there were many bright spots with younger players playing a vital role.

Our freshmen, our sophomores and our less experienced juniors really got into those crucial roles and did really well,” said Fink. Of course I would have loved to walk away with a win, but honestly I think we have the chance to win so I think that puts us in a position to move forward successfully.

Penn opened the season with tough competition, which Fink hopes will help the team gain more experience.

I think we put ourselves in a position this weekend to open up against some really strong competition, and I was really proud of our team; they just came to the occasion, said Coach Fink. Obviously there were some takeaways of some things we need to fix. Still, I definitely think there were a lot of bright spots, and to be able to do that against a high-ranking opponent after a season with no competition, given that we’re all under and faced, I think it’s something for our team to be incredibly proud of. to be.

Penn hopes to recover from their season-opening loss with a weekend game win with the defending National Champions, No. 1 North Carolina, at Princeton.