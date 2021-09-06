Sports
I consider my husband Nikul to be my best teacher: Bhavina Patel
And this is not a one-off. On Teachers Day I want to tell the world that I consider Nikul my best
guru in life, because from the day I first met him, he has always been there for me. He was a novice cricketer (Nikul was among the 25 likely candidates for Team India for the 2002 Under-19 World Cup, but he eventually retired from the sport) and although he had very little knowledge of table tennis, he invested time and effort to learn about the little nuances of my sport. Nowadays, when we sit down and plan strategies, he always helps me with great input about my opponents. Even for my qualification for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, he played a big part and together we carefully planned how to make sure I could qualify. There have been events where he was not only my coach, but also my physio, making sure I got the required massage sessions before a crucial match in case I felt stiff. Whenever I have an ambiguity about my sport, I turn to him and he knows how to motivate me and explain things in detail. He always analyzes the strengths and weaknesses of my opponents before every match, which helps me a lot. And every time I feel low, Nikul
ghazab ke inspiring examples
le aata hai, from other sports and fields, which eventually make me happy again.
Although we don’t have a huge house in Ahmedabad, Nikul renovated the whole place to make sure I could focus better on my sport. Thanks to him, the house is now fully wheelchair accessible and there is also a TT table. During the lockdown last year, it helped me stay in touch with the sport when everything was closed. After the COVID-19 situation got a little better, he invited other wheelchair players to come train with me so I could be in the best shape possible for the Paralympics. Without his constant support, guidance and encouragement I would not have been able to get this far.
Bhavina’s hard work, focus and determination helped her create history: Nikul Patel
Right now I’m over the moon because my wife made India proud! While everyone is applauding her today, she has never had an easy time. While she was training in Ahmedabad, I watched her travel 50 kilometers daily (one way was 25 kilometers, traveling from the old city to the new city). Along the way, she would have to change buses and also travel in shared cars. She did this for a good 18 months without ever complaining about it. I’ve seen her represent India in tournaments where no one else from the country had qualified and there were venues where she had to maneuver her wheelchair for more than a kilometer on her own. After all this struggle, if she won a medal, she would tell me sometimes,
mujhe receive
karne koi nahi aaya. But she never gave up and that’s a trait that’s really inspiring. I’m glad she considers me her best guru, but it’s her hard work, focus and determination that helped her make history. In fact, not many people know that she was so focused on her goal that after we left for Tokyo, she didn’t speak to her parents until the final was over!
(As told to Soumitra Das)
