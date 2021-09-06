Glynn Leads Gophers On Day One Of Marquette Intercollegiate

Men’s golf | 9/5/2021 9:00 PM

Junior Connor Glynn shot a tied par 72 and is tied for 30th place, while the Minnesota men’s golf team is tied for 12th after the opening round of the Marquette Intercollegiate Sunday at Erin Hills Golf Club in Hartford, Wisconsin.

“With fresh faces in the lineup that we’re not used to seeing, it’s a really refreshing way for Matt [Rachey] and me to learn their game”, head coach Justin Smith said. “We started the season so quickly, with our first practice from just a few days ago to now, playing against one of the hardest fields we will all see fall on this championship course. We learned a lot today and had five guys between a 72 and a 74. We’re going to have that consistent approach all year round. All we need to do now is get some of these guys warm and play below par. Antoine [Sale] played under par early in his round but this course is very difficult and the wind was picking up so we really had to play our games on the back nine. We know who we are up against and they are some of the best teams in the country, so we need to improve our game in the coming days to get into the mix as best we can.”

As a team, Minnesota shot a 4-over 292, its best opening round score since the Git R Done Husker Invitational in April 2021. Just two strokes separate the entire Gophers lineup.

Glynn got off to a warm start with a birdie on the first hole. Three bogeys put him 2-over on the turn, but he finished even hotter than he started with birdies on the 14th and 17th holes to finish the back nine with 2-under and equal to par on day.

In his first game for the Gophers, Antoine Sale posted a 1-over par 73 and finished in 38th place on the day. Four birdies in the first eight holes reduced the impact of a double bogey on number 9, and Sale shot 2-over through the final nine holes.

Like Sale, sophomore Ben Warian tied for 38th. Warian was consistent all day, starting with an even par for nine and after the back half at 1-over par (73).

freshman Eduardo Galdosa placeholder image and senior Will Grevlos were one shot behind Sale and Warian after going 2-over 74 to finish in a tie for 49th place. Galdos finished the front nine on an equal footing, but he was two more than the back nine in his first show in the Maroon and Gold. Grevlos had back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes to highlight his performance.

Purdue leads the 17-team field at 13-under with South Florida (-10) and Texas A&M (-6) trailing. Individually, East Tennessee State Mats Ege led the way after shooting a 7-under 65. Texas A&M’s Walker Lee is second (-6) and five golfers are in a tie for third (-5).

Also on the trip was senior Harrison Arnold and freshmen Bennett Swavely , both of which participate in the Washington County Individual at the nearby Washington County Golf Course.

Arnold is currently tied for second in the field after an impressive first round. A series of three consecutive birdies between holes 3-5 highlighted his seven birdie day and enabled him to finish in another best round of six under par (66).

“Harrison has undoubtedly put himself in a position to win the tournament,” Smith said. “He has won a few individual events in his career and he is in a position to make a statement here. Our theme with our individual competitors is that they can make a statement to the coaches that they are ready to get in the line- to stand up.” and be consistent there. Harrison is probably disappointed not to be with the team, but he certainly makes a statement that he deserves it and helps our team improve every day. I’m super excited to have him in the mix tomorrow and see how he performs.”

Swavely produced a strong debut for the Gophers, shooting an even par 72 to tie for 14th. The freshman found himself 1-over after the top nine, but bounced back with two birdies on the back nine.

“This is Bennett’s first collegiate event and we are playing here with his family in his home state,” said Smith. “It was really cool to see him compete there and he had a consistent day with three birdies and three bogeys. It was a golf course that if you drive it well you can create a lot of chances. He certainly drove it well today. “

Galdos will be the first Gopher to tee off on round two of the Marquette Intercollegiate Monday, when he starts at number 10 at 9:50 a.m. CT. Grevlos, Warian, Sale and Glynn follow at 10 minute intervals.

At the Washington County Individual, Arnold and Swavely tee off at 7:30 a.m.