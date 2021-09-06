Letters to Sports: Trouble brewing in college football

Entering this season, it’s interesting to note that four of the top five ranked teams in the nation of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia will have a starting quarterback from Southern California, while the other, Oklahoma, will have a commitment has gotten from the top of Orange Countys. QB for the 2023 hiring cycle. This is especially noteworthy because they all played their high school football within a 30 mile radius and not unimportantly, each rejected UCLA and USC (including JT Daniels, who switched).

Indeed, if they hope to end the troubling migration of elite local talent, the Trojans must take back the West, while the Bruins can no longer sit in the backseat.

Steve Ross

Beverly Hills

::

Question for UCLA schedulers: What was the goal of a week 0 game against Hawaii? Certainly not the gate money. An announced crowd of 32,000? I do not think so. I’ve seen more people at the Rose Bowl for a high school game. How does smashing up a Mountain West cupcake prepare you for an SEC team?

Joe Nova

La Crescenta

::

Where exactly were those 32,892 fans when the stadium was seen from above? They were certainly not in the stands in the toilet or buying a beer.

Jerry Rutledge

Palm Springs

::

As my friends and I welcomed our return to the Rose Bowl for a resounding win over Hawaii, what happened to the enforcement of the mask mandate in Los Angeles County for outdoor gatherings of more than 10,000 people? I estimate that over 80% of the fans were not wearing any masks at all while playing. Although we had some distance due to the small crowd, it was still disturbing. The three of us, perennial fans, won’t be going to the LSU game because of Louisiana’s unvaccinated population and lack of even one usher to enforce the mask mandate.

Craig A. Horowitz

Santa Monica

::

As a lifelong Trojan fan and alumnus, let me say this: I don’t blame you [Steve] Sarkisian, I blame the people at Heritage Hall for hiring him. They never did their due diligence on his issues. I’d forgotten about that Salute to Troy episode, but to be literally ripped off the stage I had to fire air missiles that there was a problem. He was hired on a mediocre record, a bad head coach and I’ll say it now like I did then: they should have hired Coach O.

Bill Consolo

from the sky

balancing act

Bill Shaikins comparison of the MLB and NBA playoff seedlings overlooks the fact that the MLB schedule is heavily weighted toward divisional rivalry. Each team plays against each team in its division 19 times. That is why so much emphasis is placed on winning a division. If teams are to be placed solely on win-loss record, the divisions must be eliminated and the schedule must be balanced in each league.

Kirk Norenberg

Redondo Beach

::

If the Dodgers are a one-time wild-card playoff team, they shouldn’t blame Major League Baseball, as suggested by Bill Shaikin. Instead, perhaps the fault should lie with manager Dave Roberts. With a chance to gain ground against the Giants with a win against a team with the worst road record in baseball, Roberts chooses to use three of his best hitters (Mookie Betts, Justin Turner and Will Smith) and one of his best pitchers (Julio Uras) extra rest. After the loss, he regrets that we were outpitched, outplayed or whatever you want to call it. I call it reaping what you sow. Hopefully, the extra rest Roberts seeks won’t cover the entire month of October. Go Dodgers!

George Pisano

Rancho Palos Verdes

::

If the Dodgers can’t win their division of five teams after 162 games, they probably shouldn’t even make the playoffs.

Francisco Martinez

The Angels

::

I agree with Bill Shaikin that MLB needs to regulate the way playoff placement is set to ensure season records count. On the other hand, MLB also needs the salary checks so a team can’t spend $64 million more than any other team and $137 million more than the league average.

Bill Spear

Fountain Valley

Not so impartial

ESPN’s US Open tennis coverage has sunk to new lows. Apparently the broadcasters and former tennis players know better than the very knowledgeable New York fans about the history of Novak Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam bid. Since it hasn’t been done since Rod Laver in 1969, the fans should support Joker. Actually? That’s like asking the whole country (outside of Florida) to advocate for Tom Brady.

Djokovic is not Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. He’s just not loved the way they are. Perhaps for good reason, given his temper tantrum and poor sportsmanship that were vividly manifested during the recent Summer Olympics.

Axel Hubert

Santa Monica

::

Novak Djokovic was once a cheerful player who performed funny imitations of other players. Unfortunately, as he jumped over the aging Federer and Nadal, he lost his sympathy. I actually hope he loses in New York so he doesn’t get grouped with Rod Laver as the Grand Slam winner. Laver was and always is a gentleman. Djokovic has become an asshole.

Bruce Miller

King’s Beach

Not so heavenly

Let’s face reality. It is therefore not surprising that the Angels have once again invested tons of money in a player that will yield less and less in results.

The biggest trait that has made Mike Trout a once-in-a-lifetime player is his phenomenal muscle structure, and increasingly will destroy his ability to play even 120 games a year.

The comparisons to Mickey Mantle have always been there. Unfortunately, when strong, muscular legs become a problem, they remain a problem.

The Angels could have signed more than one top-of-the-rotation pitcher for the money instead of the daily crapshoot they use.

Chicken Dellinger

Santa Monica

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all points of view. Letters should be short and become the property of The Times. They can be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and phone number. No pseudonyms are used.

E-mail: [email protected]