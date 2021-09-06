Patrick Cantlay made way more than the $15 million that comes with winning the FedEx Cup

ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay still doesn’t like it, a system that earned him $15 million on Sunday as the PGA Tour season champion, despite not scoring the lowest 72-hole score in the Tour Championship.

Cantlay followed the format and he hit the big shots when needed to hold off Jon Rahm and win the FedEx Cup title in East Lake, while also making himself a big player in recent weeks.

After sending Bryson DeChambeau into a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship a week ago, he stayed in shape and led the stroke-adjusted Tour Championship from when he took off on Thursday until he recorded his winning birdie on Sunday. putt in.

And it came full circle on a 10-year journey that saw him as a hotshot college player at UCLA and top amateur in the country when a back injury prevented him from playing golf for two years. Now here he is, beating the best players in the game as he puts himself between them.



“The most important thing is that it gave me a great perspective,” said Cantlay, 29, who is fourth in the world. “I think for a long time everything just went great. Growing up I felt like I got better and better at golf and life got better and better and then it got as bad as it could have been. I felt as low as it could have been for a while.

“When I come out of that on the other side I feel like I’m a better person after those dark days. But it gives me a great perspective and it makes me very grateful to be in the position I’m in, because it wasn’t always certain. I was about to go back to school and leave golfing.”

“And so I’m just really thankful to be where I am,” he added, “and I’m so pleased that all the hard work is paying off.”

Cantlay had seemingly secured the tournament when he birdied the 16th hole to take a two-shot lead over Rahm. Then Cantlay almost gave it all back with an approach over the green on the 17th, a chipshot that came up short and a snappy 5-footer for bogey to maintain a one-shot advantage.

And when Rahm hit his second shot to the green on the 18th par-5, creating an eagle shot, Cantlay — after hitting a 361 yard drive — followed with a 6 to 11 foot iron. That resulted in a birdie with two putts and a win in one shot.

It marked a $15 million payday for Cantlay from the FedEx Cup bonus fund, with Rahm getting $5 million.

“Felt like a huge win, and it was,” said Cantlay. “I played great [Sunday]. I told myself to focus and hold on, and I did a great job today.”

Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire

Cantlay had no choice if he left East Lake with the title. Rahm was intimidatingly present as he played the final three rounds with Cantlay, doing his best to overcome a four-shot deficit at the start of the week that was part of the unique FedEx Cup formula, in which players started via staggered scores related to their position in the points race.

Rahm, the reigning US Open champion, shot 68 without a bogey on Sunday, but simply couldn’t get enough birdie putts to ever forge a draw. And when it looked like things were going to change on the 17th par-4, Cantlay delivered again.

“Patrick played great golf and he was four strokes ahead of me.” [at the start of the tournament]. Even though I may have been the better man of the week, he deserved it,” Rahm said. “He played great. That up and down after missing [the first chip on] 17, the second shot from 18 to almost make it, is even more impressive.

“I think you can say he won this. He played great golf.”

Rahm still had a good payday and left with $5 million.

“It felt really weird to have this sense of disappointment that you didn’t win in a day when you make $5 million,” Rahm said.

Both Cantlay and Rahm have pointed to flaws in the FedEx system. They have both made clear their feelings about its shortcomings. And yet they are the ones who caused the drama, as no one else could come close.

Rahm was unaware at the time that he was in fact tying Kevin Na for the lowest total of 72 holes, 14 under par. Xander Schauffele was next at 12 under, and Cantlay was tied at 11 under with Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas.

“I think this format is less confusing. But I don’t think it’s a good format,” Rahm said. “I don’t like that we don’t have a Tour champion anymore. So I don’t like that nobody knows, when they look at the standings, who has shot the lowest lap this week.”

However, all the players knew the rules and Cantlay managed to protect his two-shot advantage all week. That’s a different kind of pressure, one that he said was hard to handle.

The final three rounds have been particularly intense as both Cantlay and Rahm put on an impressive show, a show that would be fun if reprised in three weeks’ time at the Ryder Cup, for which Cantlay suddenly resembles the top American player and Rahm will are undoubtedly among the most relied upon for Europe.

It was Cantlay’s fourth win of the season, taking the Zozo Championship in October, the Memorial Tournament in June, the BMW and the Tour Championship.

At the Zozo, Cantlay stopped Thomas and Rahm. Cantlay defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff at the Memorial – after Rahm withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test when he led with six shots after 54 holes. Last week at the BMW, Cantlay made constant putts to stay alive, eventually winning with a birdie putt to send DeChambeau into the sixth extra hole.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call him undervalued, but I might call him undervalued,” Stewart Cink said. “Patrick just doesn’t have one thing that stands out, but that’s what makes him such a great player. Don’t have anything that’s a weakness either.

“He’s tall enough. He hits a lot of fairways. He’s got a really short game. He’s strong under the gun, and he’s a great putter. I mean, I know golf pretty well. Tell me if I’m missing something here. He is just the whole package.”