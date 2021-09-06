Answering our five pregame questions for the Horns





For Saturday’s season opener against No. 23 Louisiana, we asked: five questions faced by Texas. Here’s how they played in the 38-18 win: Do we have more QB1 questions or answers? Answers. We think. Remember this is just one game. But Hudson Card easily answered many questions and allayed concerns that Steve Sarkisian would go with the freshman in the red shirt. Card looked mature against a Top 25 opponent, certainly more mature than a quarterback should have looked with only three college completions to his name. He looked steady, passed the ball, extended drives, managed the pocket, made good decisions, avoided mistakes and showed accuracy with over-the-middle throws and contested passes. Again, it was only the first game. Next up is a road race in hostile Fayetteville, Ark. A smashing debut:Texas Longhorns Pass Louisiana Behind Card, Robinson 38-18 How many touches for Bijan Robinson? twenty-four. That’s an enticing number. Robinson had 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, and added four catches for 73 yards and another score. Good things happened when he got the ball. He had runs of 17 and 19 yards and a ground average of 5.2, and he hurt the Cajuns for catches of 18, 28 and 18 yards. In his last three games, Robinson has rushed 458 yards, averaged 206 yards per game, averaged 11.7 yards per carry, and produced eight touchdowns. Sarkisian hinted this summer that it could get around 20 touches per game. Can you say 25? What did Xavier Worthy do? He caught one pass. And he returned a point. However? Hardly. The four-star freshman only got two touches, but impressed in both plays. During the first game of the second quarter, with the Longhorns on their own 8-yard line, Worthy made a cunning double move to separate from his defender, then turned his body to pull in a 34-yard catch . And he looked super fast on a weaving 18-yard punt return. Not quite Tyreek Hill, as defensive tackle Keondre Coburn predicted this summer, but Worthy certainly looks worthy of more targets. Highlights:Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Has Texas Levi Reached Lewis? Yes. Louisiana’s 5-foot-10, 185-pound dual-threat quarterback looked tormented for much of the day. He was fired four times, rushed even more and completed 28 of his 40 attempts. His longest completion went for 26 yards and eight of his 28 passes went for 7 yards or less. The Ragin’ Cajuns were held on to a few field goals in the first half. This year’s experienced offensive line allowed less than one bag per game in 2020. Have the fans come back? Yes. Saturday attendance at Royal Memorial Stadium: 91.113. Since capacity was limited last year, the biggest crowd the Longhorns got in their five home games was 18,202. Texas opened the gates, Bevo Boulevard returned, and masks were not required.

