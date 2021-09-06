Field hockey falls to Bucknell in first loss of the season





Next game: at Fairfield 9/12/2021 | 12:00 o’clock PHILADELPHIA – Temple hockey team lost 2-1 to Bucknell on Sunday afternoon, splitting the weekend 1-1. The Owls are now 3-1 after two weeks of play in the team’s best start since 2014. Repeat the game

> Julianne Kopec scored her fourth of the season to get Temple on the board early, intercepted the ball near midfield and slid past the Bucknell goalkeeper after five minutes.

> The Bison were able to equalize in under a minute in the second quarter, with Mackenzie Kile scoring MK Stefanowicz’s deflection.

> Bucknell scored the eventual winner of the game just 10 minutes later, converting the third penalty corner of the game.

> Most of the third quarter was played in midfield with neither team firing a shot.

>Bucknell exerted pressure to close the game, trying shots for half the day and holding Temple to just one in the final quarter. Statistically speaking

> The Bison defeated Temple 8-5, putting five on target before the Owls three.

> Claire Thomas and Myrthe Schuilenburg each fired two shots to lead the team.

> The Cherry and White had the advantage in penalty corners, trying seven and successfully defending four of Bucknell’s five.

> Megan Ragusa made two saves to match Bucknellkeeper’s Clara McCormick. quotation marks

> “Sometimes losing is a gift. We created opportunities but just couldn’t finish them, and got a little confused by some external factors. There are things we can learn from this in terms of hockeyx’s and o’s, as well as things we can control on our end, so we just need to stay focused and disciplined as we watch Fairfield next weekend.” Michelle Vittese Next one

> Temple heads out for the first of a two-game road trip to Fairfield on September 12.

