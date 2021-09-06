Sports
Manager La Russa says White Sox needs to tighten things up
Kansas City, Mo. In recent days, when the first-place finish White Sox became the home side with a soft lead in the American League Central, manager Tony La Russa has made several references to his team stepping up its game.
Not one to publicly criticize players, La Russa doesn’t have to say that the Sox should manage the bases better. Danny Mendick who hesitated between the second and third Saturday before being ejected and Eloy Jimenez who doubled at first base on an infield-liner were just recent examples.
Or that the Royals easily stole third base twice in their series win against the Sox, which they ended with a 6-0 win on Sunday, as they were unchecked in second place.
According to the Fielding Bible, the Sox are ranked 23rd in the majors in defensive runs, so that’s it. And there are the little things that add up. La Russa, the second most winning manager of all time, knows it more than most.
In general, you want every piece of our game [clicking], said La Russa when asked about the areas he’s alluded to recently, whether it’s starting pitching or reliever, be it pitch-making or strategy. Like it [Saturday], we have not executed twice against Mr. perez.
That was La Russa talking after Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit his 39th and 40th home runs on Saturday in the Sox 10-7 win, but before smoking a fastball from Dylan. the first inning on Sunday. The Sox, who would be locked out for the 10th time, were ready.
We had other [Perez] at bats in the three days, and the ball stayed in the park, right? said LaRussa. So there is a way we would go after him. We made mistakes and he punished us. … Expensive paid.
Cease, who threw four innings after that first three run, didn’t think it was a bad pitch and Statcast showed it was out. But Perez is prone to hunting, so maybe it wasn’t quite outside enough. He had eight home runs against the Sox this season.
I usually just give up, honestly, said Cease (11-7, 3.87 ERA), who lost for the first time since July 21. It could have been a little more off the plate, but it was a decent throw, so just a good piece of bat.
In any case, the result gave the Royals (61-75) a 10-9 season series victory against the Sox (79-58). The Sox are in series 6-7-2 since the All-Star break after going 16-7-6 before it.
We knew we were 9-9 and tried to win this thing, but they are playing hard, said La Russa. Do a better job next year to defend the running game.
We can always change our look better or maybe be a little faster on the record, Cease said.
And the Sox can always be better overall. Or strive to be, even with a magic number of 16.
Defensive, baserunning, each man individually, their stroke, La Russa said. I mean, your best chance of winning is when you’re playing at your peak.
REMARK: third baseman Yoan Moncadas hit streak was stopped at 17, but manager Tony LaRussa said the league will be asked to clear a foul from Royal’s second baseman Whit Merrifield.
