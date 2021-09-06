Knives Out At Cricket Industries Social Justice And N…

Lawyer Dumisa Ntsebeza. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

In late 2002, Percy Sonn, then chairman of the United Cricket Board (UCB), sat down in a coffee shop in Cape Town and ordered coffee. Opposite him was Tony Irish, head of the fledgling SA Cricketers Association (Saca), the cricketers’ federation.

Sonn’s strategy was to hit his opponents hard. The 2003 World Cup was only months away and the last thing the UCB needed was more stress in an already overloaded system.

This idea of ​​yours will never fly, Irish. The UCB does not trade with unions, he said.

We’ve completed all of our paperwork, Irish said slitheringly. And were registered.

Good on you, Sonn said, taking a sip of coffee for effect. But I remind you that I am a street fighter and head of the Scorpions. You bite off more than you can chew.

In much more colorful language, Irish now chuckles at the incident and tells the story of how he chased Saca out of his law practice in the early years. Slowly, the union gained traction and it has been part of the domestic cricket landscape, for better or for worse, ever since.

It has at times annoyed Cricket South Africa (CSA) and led to hard bargains, such as holding the CSA responsible for tens of millions of rands when the first edition of the T20 Global League collapsed, but it has also been notable for the consistency of its position in an environment which is busy with inconsistency and regime change.

SJN gropes Saca. at

However, Saca has not experienced the kind of damage it has suffered since the beginning of the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings under the auspices of lawyer Dumisa Ntsebeza.

Witness after witness has accused Saca of virtually every sin in the cricket book, ranging from making money and throwing black players to the wolves to not getting involved in selection and not taking a stance on certain players during the 2015/16 domestic match fixing scandal.

Former Titans fast bowler Ethy Mbhalatis testimony for the July hearings serves as his representative. A loyal Titan for 14 seasons, the Phalaborwa-born player said in his testimonial that the relationship between Saca and CSA was a cherished union in his opinion.

Describing a career riddled with racist incidents against him, he also pleaded with Ntsebeza to reopen the match-fixing investigation in which he was found guilty and suspended for 10 years, as he had never received a charge and therefore failed to adequately address the charges. could respond. against him.

Of all the barbs, the one related to the match-fixing scandal and selection in general, Saca stirs up the most. How could we get involved in the match fixing when two of our members were the whistleblowers? a senior Saca official asked.

That’s a complete conflict of interest. And Saca has no place in the squad. Domestic unions and the national side all have convenors and a panel. That’s not our place.

In an interview, Irish confirmed that Saca contributed approximately R150,000 to the legal costs of players involved (and later found guilty) in the domestic bribery scandal.

Such players, including Alviro Petersen and Lonwabo Tsotsobe, although under oath, seem only too happy to sling mud at Saca in the faint hope that some of it would stick. This has prompted current Saca chief executive Andrew Breetzke (who took over from Irish) to prepare an affidavit for the SJN. It covers about 150 pages of attachments.

Answering affidavits

A similar affidavit was filed by David Becker, the attorney, who, along with anti-corruption researcher Louis Cole, played a key role in understanding the match fixing.

Affidavits also come from Northerns Cricket Union and the lawyers who represented Mbhalati in the case after Saca’s initial intervention.

All we can say is that hearsay evidence and baseless accusations will be trumped by fact in our submission to the SJN, said Jono Leaf-Wright, chief executive of the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL).

Leaf-Wright added that the CGL had not sought outside legal advice, with the affidavit written by its lead independent director, Ziyada Ngcobo, and member of the legal and governance subcommittee Aslam Moosajee, both attorneys.

We don’t want to fight anyone in our affidavit, we’re presenting the facts, Leaf-Wright added. For example, there was confusion about the composition of our coaching staff. Of the 38 coaches we employ, one is white. We provide Ntsebeza with proof of wages.

The CSA will add its name to the long list of respondents and, along with a colleague of Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs, Mosajee will also be involved in drafting the CSA’s affidavit.

Ntsebeza has given the CSA until Sept. 13 to submit its response, but before this happens, parts of her affidavit will need to be vetted by the relevant CSA subcommittees. Ntsebeza will then have to go through all the responses after another round of hearings before preparing his report.

After that, the CSA board, which has seen all this happen with mounting alarm, will be forced to respond. Since they feel they are dealing with a political hot potato, the most appropriate way is to throw a scapegoat (or two) at the wolves, with the most likely candidate being Mark Boucher, the Proteas coach.

Boucher is currently in the midst of a tricky subcontinental assignment in Sri Lanka without Enoch Nkwe, his former assistant, who resigned last week. With a makeweight squad, he faces the even tougher prospect of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi and Oman next month.

Listen carefully and you will hear the blades being sharpened.

During the hearings, Paul Adams has already accused Boucher and others of adapting Boney Ms’s Brown Girl in the Ring song to Brown Sh*t in the Ring, to which Boucher responded with two statements of his own.

Adams’ testimony has some truth to it, but you’d rather feel like the coach isn’t facing Adams or the SJN or even being tried through social media. His gifts were never in the charm department.

What he’s really dealing with is the backlash from his longstanding reputation.

Adams was once known as a frog in a blender, the phrase was coined by Andy Capostagno, the commentator and journalist.

Audiences loved Adamss funk, and he brought something different to the rigid conventions of the MCC coaching manual. His testimony before the SJN showed that at least some of this was a sham and he was being abused not by the opposition but by his teammates.

Despite the circumstances, the Grassy Park lad, a left-arm wrist spinner, was able to control a cricket ball held between thumb and index finger so well that he garnered 134 test wickets with a savings of less than three.

shift the blame

One of the many problems with the hearings is that witnesses have consistently tried to blame individuals for their pain and disappointment and this has always had a racial dimension.

If individuals have not been in the line of fire, it is institutions or organizations such as Saca and the CSA itself. The problem here is that cricket is a complicated developmental, governance and financial system, and many key figures in this system, Graeme Smith, Haroon Lorgat, Chris Nenzani, former roster convenor Linda Zondi, do not come out so a subtle picture becomes impossible . Ntsebezas’s findings can therefore be only partial and contingent.

Unlike Mbhalati, Saca is one of the many checks and balances in this cricket system.

It was Saca who objected to the domestic restructuring model proposed by the previous board of directors of the CSA, arguing that it wanted to see the financial calculations underlying the proposal. The CSA was either reluctant or unable to waive such calculations, and so, after repeated requests, Saca sued the CSA in the South Gauteng High Court.

When the history of the tumultuous past two years is written in cricket, the exact date the court papers were filed will be seen as a turning point. For the factual thinkers among us, that day was May 29, 2019; from then on, the pushback against burrowing crickets increased.

By this logic, Saca could have saved South African cricket from itself, just as the interim administration did and as much as civil society and the media have contributed. It deserves better than cheap shots and mud-slinging because without Saca Ntsebeza wouldn’t even be here. DM168

