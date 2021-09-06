Notre Dame survives the Noles in overtime

FSU football fans have been waiting a long time to see what kind of product Mike Norvell and the coaching staff would put on the field in 2021.

The opening drive for Notre Dame saw the Noles play some, but missed tackles and a failed order gave Notre Dame a 7-0 when Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer with a pass on fourth and short.

One of the biggest questions that come into play would be how would they react to adversity? Well, the FSU offense had a poor fielding position at every possession, but the FSU defense had a great response to keep Notre Dame scoreless for the rest of the first quarter.

The FSU offense has -19 yards on their first two possessions before Jashaun Corbin broke an 89-yard TD run to tie the game 7-7.

That’s where the score would stay in the second quarter until FSU got a stop on defense and went 45 yards on four plays. Jordan Travis scored a two-yard rushing touchdown on a bootleg to give the Noles a 14-7 lead.

Notre Dame responded with a field goal on their subsequent possession to narrow the lead to 14-10, but an interception by Jordan Travis put the Fighting Irish in position to score their second touchdown of the half.

Notre Dame led 17-14 at halftime. Notre Dame’s offense averaged 5.61 yards per game, and FSU’s offense averaged 5.84 yards per game. Notre Dame had only 59 rushing yards on the half, averaging 3.0 yards per rush. FSU had 107 rushing yards, averaging 6.7 yards per rush.

The FSU offense started the second half with the ball and scored a touchdown on a 60-yard pass to Ja’Khi Douglas. The game took place on third and seven, with Douglas burning the defensive back with ease.

There was a bad click on the extra point and FSU took a 20-17 lead with 13:36 left in the third quarter.

Notre Dame had a questionable reception that was not judged on their next possession, and Jack Coan made a 37-yard touchdown a few plays later to put Notre Dame at 24-20 with 11:52 left.

Jordan Travis threw his second interception on the next possession, a copy of the first interception.

The FSU defense applied some pressure with back-to-back sacks to force a third and 17. However, a well-timed scenario gave Notre Dame 55 yards and first on the FSU 21-yard line.

Notre Dame took advantage of the turnover with a touchdown to lead 31-20 at 7:05.

Mike Norvell decided to go for it in fourth and Notre Dame got their third interception on a tipped pass deep into FSU territory.

Notre Dame scored a touchdown to extend their lead to 38-20 with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter.

FSU finally put a drive on their next possession, chasing a steady run game with Notre Dame back on defense.

A 15-play drive that ended in a seven-meter pass from Jordan Travis to Andrew Parchment helped close the gap to 38-28 (two point conversion was good).

The FSU defense forced a punt on Notre Dame’s next possession, and FSU fair caught the ball at the 12-yard line.

A big run by Lawrance Toafili followed by a 25-yard bum from Jordan Travis gave the Noles a good fielding position near midfield.

Jordan Travis’ helmet fell off during a play and McKenzie Milton came in to punch Keyshawn Helton after 1017 days of absence from the game.

FSU scored a touchdown on a wild run by Treshaun Ward to narrow the lead to 38-35 with 5:36 to go!

The Noles retired at Notre Dame’s next possession and McKenzie Milton was back as quarterback.

A steady running game and Milton improvising put the Noles in field goal. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald scored a 43-yard field goal to tie the game with 40 seconds left.

Notre Dame reached midfield and launched a Hail Mary intercepted by Travis Jay at the 10-yard line to force overtime.

FSU missed their field goal and cost them the game as Notre Dame kicked a field goal to win it 41-38.

The difference in the game was three FSU turns and Notre Dame scored three touchdowns on those errors.