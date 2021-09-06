Muskego tennis player swings for titles her senior season





After winning statehood as a team and getting close as a singles tennis player, a Muskego senior is ready to take the plunge with her sister by her side, which is why she’s this week’s FOX6 High School Hot Shot. Christina Pan started playing tennis when her older sister needed an exercise partner and she has never looked back. “I just love the sport so much,” said Pan. “It teaches me so many different things, like it fits really well with my life again. I have a strong mentality, I can persevere when there is a difficult game, and it helps to build that mentality.” Pan’s father started enrolling them in USTA events and she gradually got better as she did more and more tournaments. RELATED: Check Out the New and Improved FOX Sports App After helping the Warriors take second in the state in 2019 and as a state champion in 2020, Pan is still looking for an individual title and a title with younger sister Emily. “Doubles is a very different game from singles and I owe it to my little sister,” said Pan. “She’s a really good player. This is my senior year. I actually want to go very far and that puts a lot of pressure on me. When we’re together, she always reminds me to breathe and relax.” Pan says Emily is the better player, but they’ll have to lean on each other if they want to win double gold this fall. “I just want, I want to go with a bang,” Pan said. “We’re going to reach for the sky I think. We want that double state title. We want to get it really bad. I think we have a good chance. There are some strong opponents and we are certainly prepared for tougher games as the season progresses.” And hopefully, if we’re lucky, we can win the state title.”

