Field hockey UMass remains undefeated with 2-1 win over Albany – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The Massachusetts hockey team kicked off its five-game road trip with a 2-1 win over Albany on Sunday, leaving intact its undefeated start to the 2021 season.

Similar to how it has played all season, UMass (4-0) didn’t play a clean game with possession, but was relentless on both sides of the ball. Players pushed the cage to try and take advantage of the second and third chances up front, with players not normally known for scoring goals converting their chances when the ball was in front of them.

It was a real physical battle, said Head Coach Barb Weinberg afterwards. Their individual defense and ability to tackle is something we haven’t seen this season so far, and for us to match that physicality later in the game and come out with the win I’m very happy with that performance.

After trailing early on the scoreboard, the Minutewomen returned fire when Mus Defauwes found an opening up front to score her first goal of the season.

Late in the third quarter, after intense in-circle battles over back-to-back offensive possessions, Sophie Johnson finally broke through the pile and scored her first of the season, giving UMass a 2-1 lead that would hold it for the rest. love the game and bring the number of different Minutewomen goalscorers in four matches to 10.

We have a lot of people contributing, Weinberg said. I think it suits our training environment and what we have been able to do there, which is to include everyone in our goals.

UMass goalkeeper Marlise van Tonder continued to provide steady force in the net on Sunday, stopping seven shots from Albany (2-2) and conceding just one goal. She has conceded just four goals in her four starts this season.

In her time training with South Africa, she has certainly matured as a goalkeeper, Weinberg said of van Tonder. She is very composed, very professional, reads the game very well and is able to make simple saves, but also to become huge in moments.

The defense for van Tonder also played a crucial role for the Minutewomen on Sunday. The Josie Rossbach-led group swarmed for the ball every time it entered the circle, blocking shots all afternoon and combined with Van Tonder to stop all eight corner attempts by the Greyhounds.

Really happy with our defensive corner unit, Weinberg said of the group. We gave up a lot of penalty corners today and that unity held up, and they are very proud of that, they went into every corner with the mentality that would deny it.

After four games, an identity is beginning to form for UMass in 2021. Sticking skills are important, but hard work and the will to win have taken the Minutewomen to their 4-0 start, the hottest start to a season since 2013.

That said, there are still areas for improvement for UMass, particularly with midfield possession and attack zones. The Minutewomen have struggled with clean entries into the circle and rely on penalty corners and scrums to generate the bulk of their offense. More possession success will add another dimension to an already powerful attack.

We got the results, but we still have a lot to work on, Weinberg said.

UMass will look to extend its win streak to five on Friday, when it takes on No. 9 Maryland at 4 p.m. on the second leg of her road trip.

