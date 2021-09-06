Returning to cricket for Taliban-controlled Afghanistan won’t be easy as female players remain at risk





Hobart in Tasmania, which is supposed to host the test between Australia and Afghanistan, will ask the local Hazara community for advice before the match goes ahead. (More cricket news) Hazara have long been persecuted in the Taliban and violence against the ethnic community has increased under the Taliban. With the country back in control of the brutal Taliban regime, Tasmania has said it will ask the local Hazara community for advice on whether to hold the Nov. 27 test in Hobart or not. The match is part of Australia’s preparations for the Ashes. According to reports in ESPNcircinfo, Tasmania’s Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said: “I am very concerned about whether or not the state should hold that contest without some very clear commitments being made around it, in terms of the future of women’s sport,” Gutwein said. . “What I intend to do, in terms of that contest going on, is reach out to the Hazara community later this week and have a chat with the local communities here to get a sense of their point of view. Meanwhile, as Tasmania discusses its moral conundrum, a T20 match was staged in Afghanistan, the first since the Taliban took over. Spectators cheered for the side as the Taliban were true to their statement that they had no problem with the game of cricket. In between all this, ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) and of course the Taliban have forgotten about the female cricketers and players. Recently, two para-athletes escaped from Kabul and reached Tokyo via Paris to compete in the Paralympic Games. Many star cricketers like Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah and Hasmatullah Shahidi showed up for this match. According to reports in several news outlets, there were no women in the stands, reiterating that the Taliban takeover has moved female players. ACB chief executive Hamid Shinwari admitted: “Currently, female cricketers and cricket staff are in danger.” Shinwari said this is because the Taliban have not been clear whether they want women to play or not, but hoped that in the future everything will be clear and ACB will have answers. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/sports-news-return-to-cricket-for-to-taliban-controlled-afghanistan-wont-be-easy-as-women-players-remain-in-peril/393730 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos