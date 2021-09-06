Sports
Michigan Football PFF Numbers, Snap Counts After Week 1
There was a lot to like about Michigan football in the Week 1 win over Western Michigan, and advanced analytics and scouting site Pro Football Focus (PFF) agrees.
With a game finally available to review, the Wolverines showed an explosive attack and solid defense, with several players showing up in the season debut. There’s a lot to analyze, of course, and while WMU is a MAC opponent, advanced analytics tell PFF that Michigan has worked a lot in its favor after one game.
PFF team of the week
Anthony Treash has assembled his week 1 national team (although there were still two games left to play), and two Wolverines made the cut, one on each side of the ball. Andrew Vastardis, the sixth-year center and team captain, made the cut in the offensive team, while Aidan Hutchinson made the nod to the defence.
Michigan was the only team to have two players on the list.
Team figures
While not every team has played (Florida Notre Dame takes place on Sunday night while Ole Miss vs. Louisiana is on Monday), Michigan did well in many team categories.
According to PFF Premium Stats ($), Michigan rated the seventh best team in the country with a score of 90.1, second best in the Power Five (Auburn is rated No. 4). It was led by offense, where Michigan came in at number 6 (87.9). The run game was the team’s best feature, ranking No. 2 nationally (grade 93.4), while passing game is seventh (grade 90.8). In blocking passes, Michigan was rated 79th, while the Wolverines came in at number 21 in blocking runs.
The defense is overall rated No. 37 (grade of 75.8). It was 77th in run defense, 31st in tackling, 18th in pass rush and 41st in cover. Special teams ranks 23rd overall.
Individual numbers
insult
Top Rated Power Five QBs in Week 1:
1. Cade McNamara, Michigan – 93.0
2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska – 92.3
3. Will Levis, Kentucky – 92.0
4. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh – 91.2
5. Bo Nix, Maroon – 90.1 pic.twitter.com/eeOKvTI1lq
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2021
Cade McNamara is rated the best on the team offensively, as well as the best Power Five quarterback. He is third nationally, behind only UAB’s Dylan Hopkins and Pitt backup Davis Beville (neither of whom attempted more than three passes). He finished 10th in the big time throw with two big time throws. He didn’t throw turnover-worthy passes against Western Michigan.
Top 10
|Player
|Figure
|1.
|Cade McNamara
|93.0
|2.
|Daylen Baldwin
|90.2
|3.
|Ronnie Bell
|87.6
|4.
|Blake Corum
|85.6
|5.
|Andrew Vastardis
|84.0
|6.
|Hassan Haskins
|81.4
|7.
|AJ Henning
|79.3
|8.
|Trevor Keegan
|74.7
|9.
|JJ McCarthy
|74.2
|10.
|Reece Atteberry
|73.9
Defense
The defense didn’t score as great as the offense, except for a handful of players. Aidan Hutchinson came out on top with 93 overall, seventh best in the country. His pass rush figure of 92.2 ranks 11th nationally. Caden Kolesar only played 7 snaps according to PFF and was the best in coverage with a mark of 84.1 (32nd overall). Daxton Hills coverage of 78.4 accounts for 75th nationally.
Top 10
|Player
|Figure
|1.
|Aidan Hutchinson
|93.0
|2.
|Caden Kolesar
|80.5
|3.
|Daxton Hill
|78.7
|4.
|Mike Morris
|72.5
|5.
|Kris Jenkins
|72.4
|6.
|Joey George
|71.5
|7.
|Christopher Hinton
|71.3
|8.
|Vincent Gray
|70.5
|9.
|Josh Ross
|68.0
|10.
|Water Smith
|67.2
Special teams
Special teams didn’t score as well, but German Green, Caden Kolesar, Junior Colson, Makari Paige, David Ojabo, Keshaun Harris, Michael Barrett, Jordan Morant, Mike Sainristil and Kalel Mullings were the top 10, in that order. Kolesar played 21 special teams snaps, Barrett played 20, Green played 19, Harris had 18 and Sainristil had 15.
Snap counts
Of course, not everyone played the same number of snaps. Some of those who scored well above it played less than 10 snaps, while many played six times that.
Divided by offense and defense, here’s who played the most in the game.
insult
|players
|Snap Count
|1.
|Chuck Filiaga
|53
|2.
|Ryan Hayes
|48
|2.
|Andrew Stueber
|48
|2.
|Andrew Vastardis
|48
|5.
|Trevor Keegan
|44
|6.
|Cornelius Johnson
|41
|7.
|Cade McNamara
|37
|8.
|Erick All
|33
|9.
|Roman Wilson
|32
|10.
|Blake Corum
|24
|10.
|Mike Sainristil
|24
|12.
|Luke Schoonmaker
|23
|13.
|Zak Zinter
|21
|14.
|JJ McCarthy
|20
|14.
|Ronnie Bell
|20
|14.
|Hassan Haskins
|20
Defense
|players
|Snap Count
|1.
|RJ Moten
|59
|2.
|Daxton Hill
|57
|3.
|Brad Hawkins
|55
|4.
|Gemon Green
|51
|4.
|Josh Ross
|51
|6.
|Vincent Gray
|43
|7.
|Aidan Hutchinson
|38
|8.
|Nikhai Hill-Green
|37
|9.
|David Ojabo
|35
|9.
|Christopher Hinton
|35
|11.
|DJ Turner
|29
|12.
|Water Smith
|28
|13.
|Taylor Upshaw
|28
|14.
|Mike Morris
|26
|15.
|Donovan Jeter
|21
real freshman
|players
|insult
|Defense
|Special teams
|1.
|Junior Colson
|0
|19
|10
|2.
|JJ McCarthy
|20
|0
|0
|3.
|Andre Anthony
|16
|0
|0
|4.
|Greg Crippen
|16
|0
|0
|5.
|Rod Moore
|0
|14
|0
|6.
|Donovan Edwards
|11
|0
|1
|7.
|Rashaun Benny
|0
|7
|0
|8.
|George Rooks
|0
|3
|0
