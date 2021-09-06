Michigan Football PFF Numbers, Snap Counts After Week 1





There was a lot to like about Michigan football in the Week 1 win over Western Michigan, and advanced analytics and scouting site Pro Football Focus (PFF) agrees. With a game finally available to review, the Wolverines showed an explosive attack and solid defense, with several players showing up in the season debut. There’s a lot to analyze, of course, and while WMU is a MAC opponent, advanced analytics tell PFF that Michigan has worked a lot in its favor after one game. PFF team of the week Anthony Treash has assembled his week 1 national team (although there were still two games left to play), and two Wolverines made the cut, one on each side of the ball. Andrew Vastardis, the sixth-year center and team captain, made the cut in the offensive team, while Aidan Hutchinson made the nod to the defence. Michigan was the only team to have two players on the list. Team figures While not every team has played (Florida Notre Dame takes place on Sunday night while Ole Miss vs. Louisiana is on Monday), Michigan did well in many team categories. According to PFF Premium Stats ($), Michigan rated the seventh best team in the country with a score of 90.1, second best in the Power Five (Auburn is rated No. 4). It was led by offense, where Michigan came in at number 6 (87.9). The run game was the team’s best feature, ranking No. 2 nationally (grade 93.4), while passing game is seventh (grade 90.8). In blocking passes, Michigan was rated 79th, while the Wolverines came in at number 21 in blocking runs. The defense is overall rated No. 37 (grade of 75.8). It was 77th in run defense, 31st in tackling, 18th in pass rush and 41st in cover. Special teams ranks 23rd overall. Individual numbers insult Top Rated Power Five QBs in Week 1: 1. Cade McNamara, Michigan – 93.0

2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska – 92.3

3. Will Levis, Kentucky – 92.0

4. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh – 91.2

5. Bo Nix, Maroon – 90.1 pic.twitter.com/eeOKvTI1lq — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2021 Cade McNamara is rated the best on the team offensively, as well as the best Power Five quarterback. He is third nationally, behind only UAB’s Dylan Hopkins and Pitt backup Davis Beville (neither of whom attempted more than three passes). He finished 10th in the big time throw with two big time throws. He didn’t throw turnover-worthy passes against Western Michigan. Top 10 Player Figure 1. Cade McNamara 93.0 2. Daylen Baldwin 90.2 3. Ronnie Bell 87.6 4. Blake Corum 85.6 5. Andrew Vastardis 84.0 6. Hassan Haskins 81.4 7. AJ Henning 79.3 8. Trevor Keegan 74.7 9. JJ McCarthy 74.2 10. Reece Atteberry 73.9 Defense The defense didn’t score as great as the offense, except for a handful of players. Aidan Hutchinson came out on top with 93 overall, seventh best in the country. His pass rush figure of 92.2 ranks 11th nationally. Caden Kolesar only played 7 snaps according to PFF and was the best in coverage with a mark of 84.1 (32nd overall). Daxton Hills coverage of 78.4 accounts for 75th nationally. Top 10 Player Figure 1. Aidan Hutchinson 93.0 2. Caden Kolesar 80.5 3. Daxton Hill 78.7 4. Mike Morris 72.5 5. Kris Jenkins 72.4 6. Joey George 71.5 7. Christopher Hinton 71.3 8. Vincent Gray 70.5 9. Josh Ross 68.0 10. Water Smith 67.2 Special teams Special teams didn’t score as well, but German Green, Caden Kolesar, Junior Colson, Makari Paige, David Ojabo, Keshaun Harris, Michael Barrett, Jordan Morant, Mike Sainristil and Kalel Mullings were the top 10, in that order. Kolesar played 21 special teams snaps, Barrett played 20, Green played 19, Harris had 18 and Sainristil had 15. Big Ten power rankings with action in week 1 in the books









Display

14 articles

Snap counts Of course, not everyone played the same number of snaps. Some of those who scored well above it played less than 10 snaps, while many played six times that. Divided by offense and defense, here’s who played the most in the game. insult players Snap Count 1. Chuck Filiaga 53 2. Ryan Hayes 48 2. Andrew Stueber 48 2. Andrew Vastardis 48 5. Trevor Keegan 44 6. Cornelius Johnson 41 7. Cade McNamara 37 8. Erick All 33 9. Roman Wilson 32 10. Blake Corum 24 10. Mike Sainristil 24 12. Luke Schoonmaker 23 13. Zak Zinter 21 14. JJ McCarthy 20 14. Ronnie Bell 20 14. Hassan Haskins 20 Defense players Snap Count 1. RJ Moten 59 2. Daxton Hill 57 3. Brad Hawkins 55 4. Gemon Green 51 4. Josh Ross 51 6. Vincent Gray 43 7. Aidan Hutchinson 38 8. Nikhai Hill-Green 37 9. David Ojabo 35 9. Christopher Hinton 35 11. DJ Turner 29 12. Water Smith 28 13. Taylor Upshaw 28 14. Mike Morris 26 15. Donovan Jeter 21 ESPN FPI Updates Michigan Football Predictions After Week 1









Display

11 products

real freshman players insult Defense Special teams 1. Junior Colson 0 19 10 2. JJ McCarthy 20 0 0 3. Andre Anthony 16 0 0 4. Greg Crippen 16 0 0 5. Rod Moore 0 14 0 6. Donovan Edwards 11 0 1 7. Rashaun Benny 0 7 0 8. George Rooks 0 3 0 Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American and more on ESPN+ Photo Gallery: Michigan Football Destroys Western Michigan









Display

38 photos



