Point Made: Newburyport McCoy Fulfills Lifetime Goal To Play Division 1 Hockey After Joining The Army | Local sports
When Hunter McCoy is committed to something, he is 100 percent committed.
And as a young kid growing up in Newburyport, Well, Plum Island to be exact, he always had a long-term vision of ending up in a certain place.
It was a dream of mine to play Division 1 hockey, McCoy said. When I was younger I saw my older brother Derek play at UMass Lowell, and my father (Don) played there too.
I knew I would get there one day.
For McCoy, a six-foot striker with a powerful slapshot, that dream became a reality a few months ago when he committed to play at Army West Point. It was a tough choice and he only returned to Newburyport a few days ago after going through six grueling weeks of basic training.
But the opportunity to accomplish a lifelong goal, along with the opportunity to serve his country, were the reasons that ultimately drove McCoy to join the military over offers from other top hockey programs.
I had spoken to West Point quite early in the season last year, McCoy said. But at that point, I had already committed to Brown. But around February or March I resigned Brown, and at the end of May the offer came through and I enlisted in the Army.
All the coaches here are really good guys, very personable, and they made it seem like a great culture. The more I’ve been here and got to know everyone, it just confirms that I made the right decision.
My grandfathers both served in World War II, one was in the military and the other in the navy. I was a little nervous at first, I knew it would be a really big adjustment, but everything I’ve been through here has already changed me as a person for the better.
TAKING OVER JUNIORS
While going through basic training, McCoy adhered to a simple mantra.
Nothing can really prepare you for it, he said. But you have to have a mentality not to stop. You just keep going.
That mindset has taken him far, even before he set foot on the West Point campus.
McCoy spent his first two years of high school playing hockey at Phillips Exeter, but moved to his hometown of Newburyport High for his junior and senior years. He played lacrosse for the Clippers in the spring, but played junior hockey for the Islanders of Merrimack College in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC), earning 61 points in his senior year.
However, after graduating from Newburyport in 2019, McCoy chose to spend another year in the junior circuit before entering college.
So he traveled more than 3,300 miles to play in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), where he played a total of 55 games between the Powell River Kings and the Langley Rivermen.
It’s an experience many kids don’t have, McCoy said. It’s tough, and it’s challenging to be far away from your family, but you get the experience of life in a different place. It was a good competition to play in, I made a lot of friends and it definitely helped me grow as a person.
It was a good experience.
McCoy considered moving back to British Columbia for the 2020-21 season, but lingering uncertainty over the pandemic caused him to stay more local. Instead, he played with the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League, finishing as the team’s leading scorer with 14 goals and 21 assists in 53 games.
The West Point scholarship offer came shortly after.
After my junior year, I had a lot of interest from colleges at the time, McCoy said. It was a difficult choice. I knew I wanted to play juniors for a year (after high school), but I clearly didn’t see Covid come in and give me another year. But you learn along the way.
I’ve played for some great organizations and I’ve played against some elite talent and guys who are going to the NHL.
FIND HIS HOME
But all that uncertainty, travel, and most importantly, hard work paid off for McCoy in the end.
As he simply says, you have to do what you have to do to play Division 1 hockey.
His journey is far from over. In fact, it’s about to make a fresh start.
But that dedication to West Point was a moment in the making that McCoy will never forget.
It was incredible, he said. I knew I wanted to go to a good academic school where I could compete for a championship every year. I knew that taking the road less traveled and joining the military was the right choice for me.
It will be a great experience to be in the army, play hockey and serve my country.
RECONNECT
NewburyportsHunter McCoylooking forward to West Point hockey’s season opener against Providence on October 4.
That’s because the brothers have a native and old friend from Newburyport? Ben Mirageas, a fifth-year defender, on the roster.
It will be great to see him, McCoy said. It will be a lot of fun.
