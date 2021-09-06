Bedford player to represent UK at Parkinson’s World Table Tennis Championships





Liz Houghton of Bedford is a woman on a mission. This month she travels to Germany to participate in the World Table Tennis Championships for people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Liz, 67, was diagnosed with PD seven years ago and writes table tennis regularly because it slowed its progress and allowed her to maintain good fitness. Recently, with the help of her table tennis club Elstow and her friends and family, she has been busy raising money to help the team with travel and accommodation costs for their trip to the tournament in Berlin. The sport’s governing body, Table Tennis England, has joined forces with Parkinson’s UK to promote table tennis as a beneficial exercise for people with PD and other neurological conditions. “Sports therapy is the best ‘medicine’ for Parkinson’s and other neurological disorders,” Liz said. “And table tennis would be the ‘best brain sport’. “Giving people with Parkinson’s the opportunity to compete in a world tournament because of their condition gives them something positive to strive for. “Not only is there pure fun and enjoyment to be had in the game, but players will also find that their balance, mobility, stamina, coordination and reaction times can all improve with regular practice.” This is the first year for the UK’s national teams to compete in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Parkinson’s World Table Tennis Championships (PWTTC) taking place from September 8-11. Parkinson’s TT UK was founded after the inaugural ITTF PWTTC in New York 2019 – after it was revealed that no British teams were present at that event. As well as representing England at the championships, Liz and the rest of the national team are eager to encourage more people with PD to take up the sport and are identifying and supporting local table tennis clubs across the country to become PD friendly. to become. For more information on table tennis for people with PD, email Liz at [email protected] If you would like to make a donation to support the team, please visit their crowdfunding website here. Now more than ever, we need your help to fund the quality Bedford Independents journalism that serves our community…

