White Sox vs. Royals – Game Recap – September 5, 2021

Kansas City, Mo. — Brady Singer threw seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another homerun when the Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-0 on Sunday.

Singer (4-9) tied for his highest season with seven innings and gave up four basehits without a walk and struckout six. It was the third time this season that Singer has not walked.

I think the command actually got better throughout the game, Singer said. I struggled with my slider early in the game, but I found out during the game. I threw in a few changeups that kept them off the other stuff.

Singer has trouble developing his change-up as a third throw. But Royals manager Mike Matheny said his days like Sunday could make him think he doesn’t need a third pitch.

That was probably the best fastball he had all season, Matheny said. The movement and location he found it and he kept it inside. There was only pitch that I remember him climbing the zone. You could tell from some of their reactions how much late movement he was having. That’s an example of why a man gets away from a third pitch.”

Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season. He is second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani.

Dylan Cease (11-7) took the loss. He gave up four runs and four hits in five innings. He walked three and struckout nine.

I usually just give my hat, Cease said of Perez. It could have been a little more off the record, but it was decent pitch. It’s just a good hit.

Perez left little doubt about his home run in the first and shot it 448 feet into the opposite field. According to Statcast, it was the fifth longest home run from the opposite field since 2015. Perez now has 193 home runs in his career, tied for third with Amos Otis in franchise history.

Most of us could be in the right field with a fungus and not hit it there, Matheny said. When it came out of the bat, it just looked different. I don’t know how else to say it. I’m sure glad he’s on our side.

The three-run homer gave Perez 102 RBI this year. It was also his 20th homer since the All-Star break. Perez has 22 home runs at home, the most in the majors this season.

Even when Perez grounded out, it was productive. With one out and Nicky Lopez on first base in the third inning, Perez slowly grounded to third base. The throw from Yoan Moncada was low and was not handled by first baseman Gavin Sheets. As it rolled past Sheets, Perez accidentally kicked it down the line, allowing Lopez to score.

Adalberto Mondesi led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. He then stole second and third before scoring on a Hunter Dozier sacrifice fly to the right. Whit Merrifield then singled to Edward Olivares for the sixth run of the Royals.

TRAINING ROOM

Royals catcher Cam Gallagher, who left Saturday’s game with a left knee inflammation, was placed on the 10-day Injured List. Sebastian Rivero had been called up ahead of Saturday’s game in case Perez was unable to go after taking a ball from his throat on Friday night. RHP Tyler Zuber is recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

NEXT ONE

The White Sox have Monday off before resuming a six-day road trip in Oakland on Tuesday. Chicago has not yet determined a starter for the first game of the series, while Oakland will send RHP James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.87 ERA) to the mound.

The Royals head to Baltimore to begin a four-game series with the Orioles featuring a Labor Day matinee. Kris Bubic (4-6, 5.16 ERA) gets the start for Kansas City. Baltimore has not announced a starter.