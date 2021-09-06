Sports
It’s time for Big Dog Saturday
The Ohio State soccer team now gets to play the biggest game of the season they will play all year at Ohio Stadium. Oregon comes to town after struggling with Fresno State.
The noise coming from the far northwest corner of the country, very much like chattering and croaking, started just after their win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day 2020. That was months before the Oregon Ducks’ scheduled meeting with the Buckeyes. .
Unfortunately, that game became a COVID casualty and was never played, but that didn’t stop the noise. It was incessant. Ducks fans wouldn’t be silent about what their beloved team would do to our beloved team. Things got even louder when Oregon defeated Iowa state in last season’s Fiesta Bowl and has continued to this day.
They tell anyone who will listen how good their Ducks are. They are convinced that Oregon is one of the big dogs of college football. Well folks, September 11 in Columbus is Big Dog Saturday for the Ducks. They are going to show that they can get off the porch and run with the Big Dogs or they can sit down and be quiet.
Oregon fans pointing to those two New Year’s Six Bowl wins as proof of their rightful place among college football’s elites is a misleading conclusion. While wins in those high-profile bowl games are great and give your program a real boost, if you take a closer look at who those wins are, you’ll understand why they don’t add up to elite status for the Ducks.
Wisconsin went into their Rose Bowl matchup with Oregon with three losses. Two had come to the Ohio state soccer team and one to Illinois. While the Badgers were the official runner-up to the Big Ten, I don’t think they were the conference’s second best team.
More of Scarlet and Game
Penn State, going 11-2 and winning the Cotton Bowl, was a better team in my opinion. Iowa State was the Big XII runner-up last season and clearly that league’s number two team, but they were still only second best. Oregon has yet to beat a Power Five conference champion. Ducks fans’ argument that their team belongs to the elite based on these two wins is a misconception.
I’m sure Oregon fans are a little salty toward Ohio State because of some of the things that have happened over the past few years. We all know what happened in Dallas in January 2015. The Ducks came in at number two in the first-ever College Football Playoff Championship game with an explosive offense and a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.
After scoring fairly easily on their opening drive, the Buckeyes continued to physically pound them into submission en route to a 42-20 win. Recently, the two waged a recruitment war over a generational player. Ducks fans wondered why Oregon would be a much better choice for JT Tuimoloau than the Buckeyes, and many were quite incredulous when he chose the Ohio state football program.
Another reason Ducks fans don’t like the Buckeyes is the overall history of the series. Oregon has never beaten the state of Ohio. Never. Not a single win in nine attempts. It all started with Don Sutherin’s fourth quarter field goal in the 1958 Rose Bowl and continued until the last encounter with Zeke Elliot, leaving cleats everywhere in 2015.
When Oregon inaugurated Autzen Stadium in 1967, the Buckeyes shut them out. The Ohio State Super Sophs defeated them in the 1968 regular season. They entered the 1987 meeting in sixteenth, but were destroyed by the fifth-ranked Buckeyes led by Chris Spielman’s fifteen tackles.
More than twenty years later, another Rose Bowl brought another loss. On New Year’s Day 2010, the Ducks, who were coached by Chip Kelly, came in their meeting with OSU averaging 36 points and 412 yards per game. The Buckeyes held them to 17 points and 260 yards en route to a 26-17 victory.
There’s been a lot of croaking from them over the past twenty months and they think they’ve got all their ducks in a row for Oregon to take their first win at OSU. But make no mistake Buckeye fans, it’s time for Oregon fans. Big Dog Saturday is just days away. Time for the Buckeyes to put them on the porch where they belong.
