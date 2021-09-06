Frances Tiafoe showed at US Open that he can become a huge tennis star

When Tiafoe reached the world No. 2 in juniors and became the youngest ever player to win the prestigious Orange Bowl tournament, he became the target of the next great American hope. When he rocketed up the professional rankings in 2018, winning his first ATP title at Delray Beach, it seemed that his path to the top was set.

That’s not how it turned out. After suffering some major setbacks to reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 Australian Open, Tiafoes’ results and his rankings started to go in the wrong direction. In 2020, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, he opened the year with three consecutive first-round losses and then began to lose regularly to players outside the top 100. When the tour restarted last summer, he was at number 81 and quite off the radar.

I became complacent, felt quite comfortable, he admitted. I thought I’d just keep going. That’s not how it works. The same work you did to get there, the same work you need to keep going, keep working harder, and so on.

Now I am in a reconstruction phase. I play great tennis. I don’t think my rankings come close to how I play. On any given day, I can beat anyone in the world. I know that.

More recent results support him.

Since the grass season in Europe, Tiafoe has been playing what he says is arguably the best tennis of his life. He recorded victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon, Denis Shapovalov in Canada, Andy Murray at Winston-Salem and Andrey Rublev at this US Open.

I definitely feel more pumped up to play and ready to go, he said. I’m just in a good place. I’m just happy to play tennis there. I’m glad you guys see what I can do out there and it’s just fun.

Tiafoe could have had a little more fun if he could have made it to the quarter-finals here, but he didn’t have much to complain about after Auger-Aliassime knocked him out 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4. Tiafoe had a few chances to take control of the game, especially in the third set tiebreak, where Tiafoe had a set point. But Auger-Aliassimes’ service was so good at key moments that Tiafoe didn’t think he could do much more.