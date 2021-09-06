Carlos Alcaraz is the toast of the 2021 US Open, but his success is no surprise

NEW YORK — Two days after making his promising acquaintance with tennis fans, Carlos Alcaraz took the field in front of a packed house of more than 8,000 at the Grandstand stadium for his fourth round match at the US Open on Sunday. Even with the looming rainstorm, there was an audible buzz about the 18-year-old sensation.

“Come on Carlos!” shouted a fan.

“I heard he was the next Rafa,” another told his friends.

Three and a half hours and five sets later, Alcaraz had won again – coming back from a set-down that went into fourth against Peter Gojowczyk – to become the youngest man to advance to the quarter-finals of the Open Era tournament. It was only the third five-set match in Alcaraz’s career and his second in less than 48 hours. Those in attendance cheered for each point and often sang to him during intermissions.

Alcaraz became New York’s toast on Friday after his upset win over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but tennis insiders have long known of Alcaraz’s powerful play and boundless potential. For them, reaching the second week of a major is no surprise.

It just shouldn’t have been this early.

“I didn’t expect to play quarterfinals here,” Alcaraz said on Sunday.

On the other hand, he is no stranger to the “youngest ever” or “youngest since” award, as his rapidly growing rsum is full of such awards. Then Alcaraz will face Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday with the number 12, with a chance to reach the semi-finals – and show more people what Tsitsipas has discovered for himself.

“He could be a contender for Grand Slam titles,” Tsitsipas said after their match. “He has the game to be there.”

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated a more muted celebration on Sunday after his win over Peter Gojowczyk. Photo by TPN/Getty Images

Alcaraz grew up idolizing Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal, and his festive manners on the pitch often bear an uncanny resemblance. But it was the collaboration with one of Spain’s other great tennis stars that helped propel Alcaraz to the highest podiums in the sport.

In 2018, he started working with Juan Carlos Ferrero, the former world No. 1 and 2003 French Open champion, who remains his coach. Alcaraz turned pro the same year. Ferrero immediately recognized the talent of his young protg, but knew he would have to find a way to curb his power and maximize his aggression.

“Since I met him when he was 14, 15, I knew about his potential, about his level,” Ferrero said on Saturday. “But to be definitely that aggressive, you have to control yourself and be able to manage all the shots you have about the aggressiveness he has. That it’s not easy because sometimes, you know, often comes to mind from ideas to hit the ball, and you have to try not to put all those things together so as not to play as a plan.

“So, Carlos is starting to take care of all these things on the pitch. Off the pitch, he’s still 18 years old, and he needs to mature, manage his emotions there and determine when to reach 100 percent of his potential or when to hit 80 percent. or sometimes plays with a lot more spin or more flat. So he’s on his way to order all this stuff, but I think he’s in a good way to do it.”

Alcaraz can often be seen – or screaming or jubilant with his fists – towards Ferrero as he stands on the pitch. And since Ferrero has helped take Alcaraz’s career from the lower echelons of the sport to current heights, the need for his validation may make sense.

Alcaraz won his first ITF Futures title as a 16-year-old in July 2019 and then opened 2020 with consecutive titles from the same tour. His early season success earned him a wild card to the Rio Open in February.

In his first tour-level ATP match at the event, he defeated former world No. 17, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, in a hard-fought 3-hour 36-minute fight. Alcaraz became the youngest player to win a match on tour since 2013, and the first to do so of those born in 2003. Even with the tour suspended just weeks later due to the pandemic, Alcaraz found a way to boost his position by 350 spots by the end of the year — jumping from No. 491 to No. 136.

He won three Challenger titles after the restart and was named ATP’s Newcomer of the Year.

Alcaraz faced Nadal in the second round of the Madrid Open in May 2021. Alcaraz lost the match 6-1, 6-2, but impressed the 20-time major champion in their first meeting.

“If you make a salad and put ingredients in the salad, he has enough ingredients to become a great player,” Nadal said. “That’s the most important thing. Then of course nothing is easy. You get big opponents up front. I mean, nothing is easy in this life.

“To be[ing] one of the best players in the world and fighting for the most important titles is something very difficult, but I really believe he is one of the guys who can do it.”

Alcaraz won his first ATP title at the Croatia Open in July with a 6-2, 6-2 decision over former top-10 player Richard Gasquet in the final. The win made him the youngest titlist to tour since Kei Nishikori in 2008.

The teen told ESPN in December that his goals for the new season were to make the main draw in all majors and make the top 50. He’s done both – and then some.

He reached the second round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and made the round of 32 at Roland Garros. His win over Tsitsipas, currently ranked number 55, pushed Alcaraz to an expected position of number 50, and he is expected to rise to number 38 after Sunday’s win.

A win in the quarterfinals would place Alcaraz in the top 30.

While Brad Gilbert, the former world No. 4 and an ESPN analyst, was very familiar with Alcaraz’s play when he entered the US Open, even he was shocked by what he saw upset about Tsitsipas in the third round.

“I had no idea he could get that big,” Gilbert said. “I think what surprised me the most was how he crushed the ball from both sides during the first four games of that game. He just absolutely crushes the ball.”

“I didn’t think he could serve above 126, 127. [mph], but he hit 134. He hit a lot of forehands at over 100 miles per hour. I had no idea he could do that. It was great to witness live.”

Alcaraz found himself in an unknown position on Sunday to be a favorite against Gojowczyk, the 32-year-old qualifier from Germany. Alcaraz said it didn’t change the way he prepared for the match, but he struggled at times – he served for the first set 5-4 but was broken and then lost four games in a row – and he was wildly inconsistent the entire time. But when it mattered most, in the last set, he was dominant. He lost no match in the decider and won the match 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

“I had no idea he could hit that big,” said Brad Gilbert of Alcaraz’s serve. Photo by TPN/Getty Images

Having thrown his racket and fallen to the ground – where he lay outstretched with his hands in front of his face – after beating Tsitsipas, Alcaraz was this time more balanced, better prepared, for the moment. He stooped slightly and joyfully shook his arms, then later blew kisses to the audience and posed for selfies with fans. He said afterwards that he was just happy that he had made progress.

“I’m super excited to be in my first second week in [a] Grand Slam,” Alcaraz said. “It’s great for me. It’s a dream come true.”

He will return to the underdog role on Tuesday, albeit much less now than in the third round for the Auger-Aliassime clash. Alcaraz has never competed against the 21-year-old Canadian player, who is also looking to make his first major appearance in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz was the second of two teenagers to advance to the last eight on Sunday, after Leylah Fernandez, 19, defeated Angelique Kerber in the women’s draw, while Emma Raducanu (18) played for a spot on Monday. With their success – and that of a number of other young players such as Auger-Aliassime and previous great champions Bianca Andreescu, 21, and Iga Swiatek, 20, who both remain in the women’s draw – it seems the future of tennis has arrived.

And no matter what happens in the quarterfinals or after, Alcaraz has made many believers during his remarkable run at the US Open.

“It comes in like a freight train,” Gilbert said. “I don’t want to say, ‘Oh, he’s going to win this or that,’ but I’ll say this: If he were a stock, I’d give it a ‘buy’ rating.

“The great thing is he has a really good coach, and it’s all about getting better. Keep improving his game and his moves, keep getting stronger. There’s no doubt he has the potential to be a top 5 player and he could of course become equal.” better.”