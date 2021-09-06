Texas HS Football Stars in Week 1 of College Football

After a week 0 of limited games, college football officially kicked off across the country last weekend.

Since Texas is one of the hotbeds for football talent, there were plenty of Texans plying their trade across the country. Here’s a look back at some of the best performances by former Texas high school football players in week one.

QB Hudson Map: University of Texas R-FR (Lake Travis HS)

To some in Austin, it was a surprise that Card got the quarterback for Texas instead of Casey Thompson in week one. Card showed why on Saturday.

The Red Shirt freshman mastered the pocket well, stepping up to avoid pressure when needed and looking relatively comfortable while doing it. He scored the first touchdown of the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin on an 18-yard dump-off pass to Bijan Robinson in the first quarter and didn’t look back from there.

Card finished with 224 yards passing and two touchdowns as Texas drove to a 38-18 win over #23 Louisiana. It was an impressive feat by the young quarterback to usher in a new era of All Gas No Breaks in Austin.

Passing 18-yard TD cards to Robinson (courtesy of Fox College Football): https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1434261220303966208

QB Tanner Mordechai: SMU JR. (Waco Midway HS)

It took Tanner Mordecai just three and a half minutes to fire his first touchdown pass as an SMU Mustang after transferring from Oklahoma last off-season.

He found Grant Calcaterra, another Oklahoma transfer, open in the middle for a score of 21 yards to set the tone for SMU against Abilene Christian. Calcaterra and recipient Danny Gray (Dallas Madison HS) each had two touchdown catches in the first half as Mordecai had let the SMU attack go off on all cylinders 35-3 at the break.

Mordecai added two more touchdown passes in the second half for good measure, finishing with 317 yards passing and an SMU-record seven touchdowns, as SMU got off to an ideal start to the 2021 season with a dominant 56-9 win.

Mordecais 21-yard TD Pass to Calcaterra (courtesy of American Athletic Conference): https://twitter.com/American_FB/status/1434294470699278343

QB Frank Harris: UTSA SR. (Schertz Clemens HS)

Frank Harris was instrumental in helping UTSA take out its first-ever Big Ten opponent on Saturday night as he threw 280 yards and a touchdown in a 37-30 win against Illinois.

Harris opened the score late in the first quarter and retained a read option for a nine-yard touchdown run. He finished the night with a 32-yard rush and a touchdown to the ground. His only passing touchdown came in a crucial spot early in the fourth quarter with UTSA leading 23-20.

He zipped a screen pass to his receiver Zakhari Franklin (Cedar Hill), who bounced out and found room along the sidelines for an 18-yard score that gave UTSA 10. Running back Brenden Baker (Cibolo Steele) sealed the game late in the fourth quarter with a 33-yard touchdown run, bringing UTSA and Harris to a historic victory as the Roadrunners just started their eleventh-ever football season.

WR Lawrence Arnold: Kansas R-FR (DeSoto HS)

Kansas hadn’t won since October 26, 2019, but the Jayhawks knew they had a great shot at getting into the win column when they took on South Dakota on Friday night.

Lawrence Arnold was certainly suited to the occasion. Late in the second half, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (Mansfield Lake Ridge) lobed a pass to Arnold in the end zone. Arnold jumped up and made an acrobatic catch, twisting his body to make sure he got a foothold for an eight-yard touchdown that put Kansas at 7-0.

That connection between Bean and Arnold would prove crucial again in the fourth. With just over a minute to go and Kansas trailing 14-10, Bean found Arnold on a faltering route. Arnold caught the pass before spinning around the South Dakota defenders and racing for an eight-yard touchdown to put Kansas at 17-14, sealing his first win in nearly two years.

Arnold only finished with three catches for 33 yards, but he had the two most important of the game when he helped Kansas get the Lance Leipold era off to a perfect start in Lawrence.

Arnold’s eight-meter touchdown catch (courtesy of Kansas Football): https://twitter.com/KU_Football/status/1433969248196567044

WR Erik Ezukanma: Texas Tech JR. (Fort Worth Timber Creek HS)

Ezukanma had a great second year for Texas Tech in 2020, catching 46 passes for 748 yards in just 10 games. He had a field day against Houston on Saturday night. He started with a bang, caught 4 passes for 67 yards on Texas Tech’s first offensive drive of the season and didn’t look back from there.

He added three more catches in the second half, including a 32-yard catch on a drive that ended in an eight-yard Taylor Shough hasty touchdown and a huge 50-yard catch that helped seal the game when he hit a Houston-area. defender fended off and came down with a big grab. In all, he finished with seven catches for 179 yards on the night.

After playing a key role in Texas Techs coming after the 38-21 win over Houston, Ezukanmas expects to hear a lot of mention in the Big 12 this year.

CB Isaiah Essissima: Nevada Jr. (Fort Bend Hightower HS)

Essissima moved to Nevada this season after appearing in 16 games for Wake Forest over the past two seasons. He certainly made his name known Saturday night. With Nevada 22-17 on California, Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers tried to send one out to give California a big play.

Essissima had other ideas.

He skied up and came down with an acrobatic pick that allowed Nevada to burn off offensively for three more minutes as the Wolfpack held on for a 22-17 upset win over California. Essissima finished with four tackles, but his interception ended up being one of the biggest plays of the night in Nevada’s upset win.

QB Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky G-TR (Victoria East)

Bailey Zappe is used to letting the ball fly after four years running the Houston Baptists airstrike. Don’t expect anything to change this season. The graduate transfer from Western Kentucky lit up the scoreboard on Saturday, throwing for touchdowns of 73, 10, 22, 8, 7, 45 and 3 yards.

He finished with 424 yards passing, his sixth career 400-yard passing game, and seven touchdowns as the Hilltoppers romp to a 59-21 win over UT-Martin. With Zappe’s previous experience for Houston Baptist, it would come as no surprise to see him lead an explosive Hilltopper charge all season long.