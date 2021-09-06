Tennis Brit Raducanu willing to tackle Rogers, home crowd at US Open | The Mighty 790 KFGO





NEW YORK (Reuters) Emma Raducanus’ dream run at the US Open looked to take her to a last-16 draw with Ash Barty, but while the 18-year-old Briton has avoided world number one, she will have to face a rising Shelby Rogers and a raucous home crowd on Monday. Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world, became the first player this century to make the second week of her first two Grand Slam appearances in the main draw and has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows. I think if you’re not playing in front of your own audience, you have a different level of motivation, Raducanu said. I’m pretty motivated for any situation I’ve been thrown into. As the only American remaining in the women’s draw, Rogers can expect enthusiastic support throughout the match, although she admitted she would have to do some scouting for her opponent, which was an unknown amount before Wimbledon. She’s fearless, she plays really well, and she’s inspired, said Rogers, who had the biggest win of her career beating Barty. It’s going to be a battle, I’m ready. Another American who is making waves in the Grand Slam final of the year is wildcard Jenson Brooksby. The 20-year-old in 99th place in the world ranking is counting on the support of the stands when he takes on top division Novak Djokovic. I’m excited to see how well I can focus, how well I can play with one of the biggest challenges and one of the biggest crowds on a course you can get, Brooksby said. Alexander Zverev has had a relatively comfortable route into the last 16, taking on Italian Jannik Sinner, who has gone through the wringer and spent nearly 10 hours on the field, double that of the fourth seed. It’s great to spend as little time as possible on the field in the first week because that’s where you win and win in the second week, Zverev said. The final game at Arthur Ashe has 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu looking to extend her undefeated run in the Grand Slams main draw to 11 games when she takes on Greece’s Maria Sakkari. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

