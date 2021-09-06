US Open 2021: Dan Evans loses to Daniil Medvedev in fourth round

By reaching the fourth round, Evans had matched his best Grand Slam performance, having also made the last 16 at the 2017 Australian Open

Briton Dan Evans says he has “learned a good, healthy lesson” after being outclassed by second seed Daniil Medvedev in the last 16 of the US Open.

Evans, aiming to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, lost 6-3 6-4 6-3 to the 2019 Russian runner-up.

Medvedev, 25, has not dropped a set at this tournament and the British number one has never come close to changing that under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“He was on a different level from me today,” said Evans, 31.

When asked what he learned from the encounter, the Briton replied with a smile: “You watch the draw hoping he won’t be around me for the rest of my days.”

Number two in the world Medvedev plays qualifier Botic of the Sand Scallop for a place in the semifinals after the Dutchman stunned 11th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Evans defeated but takes home positives

By reaching the fourth round in New York, 31-year-old Evans had matched his previous best Grand Slam performance and will reach a career-high position in the world’s top 25 when the list is next published after the US Open.

After some disappointing results at the other three Grand Slams of the year, losing in the first round at the Australian Open and French Open and the third round at Wimbledon, and missing the Tokyo Olympics due to contracting Covid-19, this tournament was an uplifting one for both him and the British tennis fans.

“It’s been a good week. It was difficult – some difficult games,” he said. “But it’s been a solid, solid week. [I am] happy with how I handled the conditions. The whole journey itself was tough. I played my best tennis this week, which is nice.”

In the previous round, he had to fight back from two sets to beat Alexei Popyrin and against Medvedev, he once again showed a glimpse of his grit.

Facing the set point on his serve at 5-2 in the opener, Evans saved it with a stunning run where he hit a slant volley into the net before rushing back to successfully unleash a smash, forcing Medvedev to take the set to serve.

But the Brit was then broken to love in the first game of the second to give the Russian an early advantage that he never seemed to give up.

Evans threatened to give the Russian a double break up for 3-0, but fought back from 15-40 to keep in touch and then got a break back for 3-3.

But he immediately fell behind after two double errors contributed to a soft break from his serve. Medvedev wasted no time counting the break as he eventually served out the set with a fast game with two aces and an irreversible second serve.

Evans offered little resistance in the third as Medvedev broke early and then again to lovingly round out a clinical win in a swift hour and 45 minutes.

Evans now goes to tournaments in San Diego and Indian Wells and while he said he wasn’t focused on rankings, he admitted he’d like to be “very eager to be in that bracket” of the world’s top 20 by the end of the season. to sit.

“I definitely need some rest,” he said. “To get in the direction I want to go, there is still a lot of work to be done this year.

“I’ll see what the next few days look like. [I’m] with a little pain,” added Evans, who retired from doubles as a precaution for his third round singles match. “See how long that lasts and then move on.”

Medvedev marches on

Medvedev has won three titles on the tour this year

The early exits of leading players, including third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Casper Ruud opened this half of the draw for Medvedev, who is looking for a first Grand Slam title.

Having lost no more than four games in a set during the tournament, he shows why he is being hotly tipped as the man who could derail Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Grand Slam on the calendar.

Medvedev was imperious on serve, knocking down 13 aces and winning 84% of first serve points, but it was one of his service returns that he called “the best shot of the game”.

In fact, he was so impressed with the shot—a stunning round-the-net forehand return that kissed the line—that he motioned for the crowd to make more noise at the time in appreciation for it.

There were plenty of other instances where there was no need to ask for admiration as the Russian unleashed 43 winners in a devastating performance.

Medvedev is clear with his goals in New York, where he tries to shake off the disappointment of a quarter-final defeat at last month’s Olympics by finishing second here to Rafael Nadal two years ago.

“I just want to get to the final again to make some more memories – and hopefully a better one” [this time]’, said Medvedev, who lost in five sets to the Spanish 20-time Grand Slam champion in that final.