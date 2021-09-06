India vs England: Batting coach Vikram Rathour says Ajinkya Rahane’s form is not a ‘worry’ | Cricket News

LONDON: Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed struggling Ajinkya Rahane to get good in the next match, saying the time hasn’t come yet to worry about his form and he’s just going through a rough patch.The Indian middle order, especially Vice Captain Rahane, did not fire, but Rathour said there is no need to worry.“…if you play cricket for that long you will have phases where you don’t get any runs, and that’s the time (when) we as a team have to support them and support them as much as we can,” he said at a virtual press conference on Sunday.

“We also saw with (Cheteshwar) Pujara that he had more opportunities and he has come back and played some very important innings for us.

“So we hope that Ajinkya will get back in shape and that he will still play an important role in hitting the Indian team. So I don’t think we’ve gotten to the point where it should become a concern. ”

When asked if Rahane had any technical difficulties or if it was a mental block, Rathour said: “When you play an important series like this and when you play in conditions that are difficult to hit, we play against such a disciplined bowling attack which good bowling is, as a batting unit, technique is the last thing on our minds.”

Rathour said the team was a little distracted going into day four of the fourth test after head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for Covid-19.

BCCI’s medical team had isolated Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precaution after the head coach’s lateral flow test came back positive on Saturday night.

Sources aware of the developments have confirmed that Shastri will remain in isolation for 14 days and will need two negative tests before he can come out of isolation.

“Of course we miss them terribly. Ravi bhai, B Arun and R Shridar, they were an extremely important part of this set-up and they have done extremely well over the last five to six years and played a huge part in the team doing well.” said Rathour.

“But this is what it is. That’s the fact that they’re not there. So it was in the morning, I think, a bit of a distraction, we had a word, we spoke and decided that we should focus on what is in hand, that’s cricket,” Rathour said.

India is in a dominant position after scoring 466 in the second essay, courtesy of a memorable hundred from Rohit Sharma and equally important hits from Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant.

“…it’s an extremely important series that we are playing and today (Sunday) when we came in the morning it was an extremely important day for us to focus on cricket. So I think the guys are doing extremely well done so as not to be distracted.

“There was a possibility that we could be distracted from the situation that happened last night, but a lot of credit goes to the boys, the way they handled themselves and the way we played as a team.”

The batting coach said Shastri felt a little uncomfortable on Saturday, after which the test was conducted.

“…it was around 8 last night. He had a little bit of discomfort yesterday (Saturday) so the medical team decided to do a lateral pro test and it was positive. Then we heard he was positive.

“The close contacts have been identified and isolated, so we will wait for the medical team to come back,” he added.

Rathour also praised Shardul Thakur, who reached 50 in both innings and said he can play a big part in Indian cricket.

“Very impressive. We all knew he (Shardul) could bat, he is someone who works hard on his batting, and his greatest asset is temperament, the kind of confidence he carries with his batting and the kind of body language he has ., so impressive.

“He (Shardul) is just on his fourth or fifth test game and he’s already played three important innings in this short span of time himself, that tells you he has the ability and he can play a big part in the Indian league in the near future. cricket.” said the batting coach.

He also said the knock played by Rishabh Pant was “out of character”.

“The knock he (Pant) played was a bit odd. He approached the innings really well, played with a lot of discipline, so we always know he has the ability and he can bring this ability to the fore and play differently in different situations. That will do him and the Indian team good too,” he said.