College Football Top 25: A Bit of a Waste of Time?

Here’s what we know about college football in the next AP Top 25 poll, which won’t be out until Tuesday: After week 1 delivery of the goods, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State will be the top three.

And also this: polls for the start of the season remain how to say this delicate? kind of stupid.

Oklahoma, which started the No. 2 season, will still be in the top five, although it was hugely outplayed for much of a 40-35 win against 21-point underdog Tulane. Clemson will be somewhere near the middle of the top 10 despite collecting all three points in a loss to Georgia.

And count on this: The state of Iowa, which needed a late interception to survive tiny old Northern Iowa, will continue to rank higher than great old Iowa, its next adversary to destroy Indiana. Why? Because the Cyclones were 11 places higher than the Hawkeyes in the preseason poll, that’s why.

It’s not that I mind these polls. They give us something to chew on and discuss good, clean fun until the first College Football Playoff ranking drops in November. That’s the only poll that really matters more.

Until then, the polls in particular are much more predictive than reflective in the beginning, which is somewhat useless. In general, we know that the dominant few in college football now belong to the top of the rankings because they finish there almost flawlessly. But the rest of the Top 25 won’t be anything like what it does now, eventually, and that’s a promise. It never plays any different.

Here’s what’s happening:

MON 6

Reds at Cubs (1:20 pm, marquee)

The last time these teams met at Wrigley Field was July 29, the last day for Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant in Cubs uniforms (aka the day before the start of Schwindelmania).

TH 7

The B1G Story: George Taliaferro (19 hours, BTN)

If you don’t know, do yourself a favor and learn about the life of a three-time All-American in Indiana who brazenly overcame racism and discrimination on his own campus to become the African-American called out to prison by the Bears in 1949. the NFL.

White Sox at As (8:40 PM, NBCSCH)

The Ashes quickly disappear into the wild-card race, practically begging to be put out of their misery by the team they knocked out of the playoffs last year.

WW8

Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (12:30 p.m., MLB)

Finally, the Class of 2020 Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller are having their day in the sun. And that’s a good thing, since not a single man has been elected to the ballot box in 2021.

COLLECTION 9

White Sox on Ashes (2:37 p.m., NBCSCH)

If Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez isn’t careful, he might just work his way into the playoff roster with all this excellent pitching he does.

Cowboys at Buccaneers (7:20 PM, Chapter 5)

And so begins the NFL’s 102nd season, which is also Buc’s quarterback Tom Bradys’ 22nd season. Or is it the other way around?

VR 10

Giants at Cubs (1:20 PM, marquee)

Today, Wrigley is brimming with emotion for the return of a great and one of the most beloved Cubs ever. Ladies and gentlemen, give up on the Giants Tommy La Stella.

Wait, this guy doesn’t look like Tommy La Stella. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Red Sox at White Sox (7:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

A possible ALCS preview? It would be the first post-season Sox-Sox action since way back in 2005, when Chris Sale was just a high school kid who didn’t even realize he hated throwback jerseys.

SA 11

Illinois at Virginia (10 am, ACC)

Man, that’s an early kick-off. Can the Illini at least have breakfast first?

oregon vs. Ohio State (11am, Fox-32)

The favorites of the Pac-12 and Big Ten are going after it with a touch of Grandpa in the air. On the other hand, neither team wants to finish in the Rose Bowl this season because that would mean missing the playoff.

Indiana State at Northwestern (11am, BTN)

After their game of 1 clunker, the Wildcats need an opponent they can defeat. Enter the Sycamores.

US Open Women’s Singles Final (3:00 PM, ESPN)

This event has become so unpredictable. Time for a sixth first-time champion since Serena Williams 2012-14 three-peat?

Iowa in the State of Iowa (3:30 p.m., Chapter 7)

It will be crowded, brutally physically and emotionally excruciating and that’s only for the oversized fans trying to squeeze into their match suit.

SUN 12

Vikings at Bengals (afternoon, Fox-32)

After Vikes QB Kirk Cousins ​​publicly takes a beating for opting against COVID-19 vaccination, he tries to avoid something even more embarrassing, namely a public beating from the Bengals.

US Open Men’s Singles Final (3:00 PM, ESPN)

An American hasn’t won the Open since Andy Roddick in 2003 or even reached the final since Roddick in 2006. Maybe it’s time to give this thing a new name?

Packers at Saints (3:25 PM, Fox-32)

After a low season of petulant drama, Aaron Rodgers deigns to take to the field again as Packer and do what he had to do on Earth to defeat the Bears. Oops, forget that last part.

Bears at Rams (7:20 PM, Chapter 5)

Look, for now let’s get rid of the Andy Dalton-or-Justin Fields bullshit and focus on what really matters: making the new Rams QB Matthew Stafford feel like he never left Detroit.