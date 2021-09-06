Women’s Tennis Cruises Beyond Saint Anselm in Opener, 4-0









Solorzano Valencia scored the deciding point for the Skyhawks at No. 1 singles (PHOTO BY Doug Monson/Stonehill Athletics) Regionally ranked Solorzano Valencia and Antao lead Skyhawks to NE10 win EASTON, Mass. (September 5, 2021) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 2 in the most recent Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Regional rankings, opened the 2021-22 season with an impressive 4-0 win over Saint Anselm College in Northeast-10 conference Women’s tennis action this afternoon at the Sally Blair Ames Sports Complex. Highlights How it happened Peter and Such took the double point for Stonehill with their 6-2 win over No. 3 against the Saint Anselm tandem of freshmen Julia Svor and Julia Casaletto . The win came after Solorzano Valencia and Antao, the number three in doubles in the ITA East Region, took a 6-1 win over number 1 in doubles.

at number 2 singles. Ormesher drew Stonehill within a point of victory with her 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 4 singles against Saint Anselm freshman Bridget Hughes .

Antao dropped no singles and doubles game on Sunday en route to a pair of wins (PHOTOGRAPH BY Doug Monson/Stonehill Athletics) Solorzano Valencia, number 4 in the ITA East Region singles rankings, took the win with her 6-1, 6-0 win over number 1 singles against Saint Anselm junior Anastasia Kapothanasis. Remarkable Stonehill has been picked to finish third in the NE10 preseason poll, behind defending champion Franklin Pierce University and regional rival Adelphi University, by one vote in first place. Saint Anselm was chosen tenth.

Solorzano Valencia has now won her last nine singles decisions dating back to last season. She has a combined singles and doubles record of 49-14 over her Stonehill career, including a 23-4 singles record and 26-7 doubles.

Solorzano Valencia and Antao have also won nine consecutive double matches from last season. Next one Stonehill (1-0, 1-0 NE10) returns to the courts next Saturday, September 11 to face Adelphi University, No. 6 in the Eastern Region, for a NE10 matchup at Charles Watt Tennis Courts at 1 p.m. Anselm (0-1, 0-1 NE10) visits regionally ranked Franklin Pierce University on Wednesdays at 2:30 PM For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Instagram and facebook. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

