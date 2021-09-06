Team of visually impaired skaters travel through Ontario to raise money for blind hockey

A team of visually impaired hockey players will skate inline from Windsor to Ottawa this month in an effort to raise money for grassroots blind hockey programs and grow the sport in Canada.

The team will visit Toronto on September 5 and they will tour the province through September 11, with more stops planned in Durham, Belleville, Kingston, Gananoque, Brockville, Smiths Falls, Kanata and finally Ottawa.

The ultimate goal is to skate 1,000 kilometers and raise $100,000. The team has already exceeded their fundraising goal, skating more than 100 miles each day, according to Matt Morrow, the executive director of Canadian Blind Hockey.

Each of the four skaters is accompanied by a guide to help them navigate the terrain and traffic on the journey to Ottawa.

Kelly Serbu, one of the skaters, plays the centerpiece of the Canadian national blind hockey team and is the president of Canadian Blind Hockey. He said the funding will go to grassroots blind hockey programs.

Serbu was diagnosed with a hereditary eye disease at age 19, which caused his vision to deteriorate. He said he didn’t know many visually impaired people before going to his first blind hockey tournament in Toronto, which led him to meet dozens of people like him.

“There aren’t many team sports for blind athletes. Hockey is one of them. So I decided to do what I can to grow the sport and let those kids know, let the parents know, that the sport is available to them,” he said. “I want all Canadians to know that whatever your vision is, you can play hockey and it can be safe.”

Mark DeMontis, left, said he hopes blind hockey can one day become a sport at the Paralympic Games. (CBC)

Blind hockey has been growing over the past ten years

Canadian Blind Hockey was founded by Mark DeMontis, who was diagnosed with Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy at age 17, a hereditary condition that leads to vision loss. 2011.

This year’s tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of his travels across Canada.

DeMontis, who currently plays striker for the Canadian national blind hockey team, said he started losing his eyesight a week before starting his senior year of high school at Wilfred Laurier Collegiate in Toronto.

At the time, he was playing AAA hockey and watching NCAA hockey scholarships, and the diagnosis derailed his dreams for an NHL career, he said.

“I discovered blind hockey and that took me on a new journey in life,” he said.

Blind hockey is very similar to hockey, except for a few different rules, DeMontis said. Nets are a foot shorter and the puck is taller, with ball bearings that rattle inward so players with less visibility can find it.

Attacking teams must also give at least one pass after crossing the offensive blue line before they can score.

The sport has grown since 2011, when there were only four blind hockey teams in Canada. Today there are 14 Canadian teams, 20 teams in the United States and programs in six other countries, including England, Russia, Finland and Sweden.

Canadian Blind Hockey also started the annual Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament in 2013 to develop and grow the sport.

DeMontis said he hopes blind hockey will eventually become a sport at the Paralympic Games.

“That’s the ultimate dream, ever. There’s no reason why blind hockey shouldn’t be there. But before we get there, we need to let other countries play the game,” he said.

“We are really looking forward to holding the first-ever six-nation world championships one day and hopefully one day we can ask for a bid to go to the Paralympic Games.”