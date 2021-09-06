Bhavinaben Patel aims for gold medal at 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Indian Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel may have won silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, but the para table tennis star is unhappy with her performance and wants to win gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. World number one, Zhou Ying, had overwhelmed Bhavinaben Patel in straight sets 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes to take the gold in Tokyo. With this silver medal, Bhavinaben had opened India’s account for the recently concluded Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where the contingent went on to win 19 medals. “It’s great because I won a medal for my country. I’m sure a lot of people will be inspired by my journey. People who want to do something in their life will be inspired by my journey,” Bhavinaben told ANI.

Speaking further about the challenges she faced during her journey, Bhavinaben said: “There is no life if there are no problems. Challenges always make you strong, you must not lose hope. Many people supported me, especially SAI, PCI, Blind People Association who gave me the platform and I want to thank them all.”

“Also not forgetting the robot support TOPS provided me with. It helped me a lot to improve my gaming performance. The robot I got was advanced quality where I could play a variety of shots like spin, cut. has my game even improved,” she added.

The table tennis star has his sights set on upcoming events but wants to win gold at the Paris Paralympic Games in 2024.

“I want to focus on Commonwealth, Asian Games and World Championship for now, but my goal has grown. My next goal is to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris,” said Bhavinaben.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Paralympians. Speaking of the same, Bhavina said, “I want to take inspiration from Prime Minister Modi as everyone says Prime Minister motivates Mr. well.”

Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will award Tokyo Paralympic Games silver medalist Bhavinaben Patel with Rs 31 lakh.