Eagles Top Owls on the road





Next game: at Harvard 9/9/2021 | 19:00 KENNESAW, d. The Boston College women’s soccer team led Kennesaw State 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Bank Stadium for a non-conference win. The Eagles scored within the first eight minutes of both halves to control the game. Ella Richards got her second brace of the season while Sam Smith’s The eighth minute count was the winning goal. Abby McNamara early in the second half her first goal as an eagle. Boston College 4, Kennesaw State 0

September 5, 2021

KENNESAW, Georgia | Stadium of the Fifth Third Bank HOW IT HAPPENED 8′ | Linda Boama took on a defender down the right flank and as she approached the endline, she centered a ball back to the penalty spot. Sam Smith was able to open her left foot to send the pass past the keeper.

took on a defender down the right flank and as she approached the endline, she centered a ball back to the penalty spot. was able to open her left foot to send the pass past the keeper. 30′ | Receiving a ball from Jenna Bike who sat on the edge of the box, Ella Richards turned against her defender and had a high finish past the attacking goalkeeper.

who sat on the edge of the box, turned against her defender and had a high finish past the attacking goalkeeper. 41′ | A loose ball from a long free kick fell on Michela Agrestic in the penalty area, and Agresti made a move to neatly pass a defender and push the ball forward so Richards could collect the ball, take a touch and put it into the left post.

in the penalty area, and Agresti made a move to neatly pass a defender and push the ball forward so Richards could collect the ball, take a touch and put it into the left post. 48′ | Samantha Agrestic carried the ball down the left flank and just as she touched the endline, she sent a ball back to the nearest post. Charging one Abby McNamara beat the defender to the 50-50 ball to finish him inside the left post. GAME NOTES Boston College is now 1-0-0 against Kennesaw State, the Eagles have a score of 3-0-0 against current ASUN schools.

Ella Richards Scored two goals for her second brace of the season, she has now scored in four of six games.

Scored two goals for her second brace of the season, she has now scored in four of six games. Abby McNamara scored her first goal as an eagle it was the eighth goal of her collegiate career.

scored her first goal as an eagle it was the eighth goal of her collegiate career. Sam Smith scored her first match-winning goal of the season and the fourth of her career.

scored her first match-winning goal of the season and the fourth of her career. Boston College now has seven goalscorers in the first six games of the season 14 different Eagles have scored at least one point.

goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt made six saves before her third shutout of the season.

made six saves before her third shutout of the season. BC had the 25-12 lead in shots and the 9-2 lead in corners.

This is the second time Michela Agrestic and Samantha Agrestic have scored points in the same match the sisters combined for a goal against Miami during the 2019 season. NEXT ONE BC will conclude its three-game road slate with a game at Harvard at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 9. RECORDS Boston College (5-1-0)

Kennesaw State (2-4-0)

